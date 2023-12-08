Canned Heat, Gregg's team up for Death by Chocolate beer: Fall River Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, a chocolate cake beloved by many SouthCoast foodies becomes a beer, plus, we've got some sandwiches you should check out, holiday take-out and brunch, and some ways that you can help out kids in need this holiday season.

Let’s dig in:

Canned Heat Craft Beer and Gregg’s have collaborated on a new brew: Death by Chocolate.

Canned Heat Craft Beer, Gregg’s collaborate on Death by Chocolate beer

Fans of Gregg’s famous Death by Chocolate cake are going to love this one. Gregg’s has teamed up with Canned Heat Craft Beer, 52 Ferry St., Fall River, for a very special collaboration. This week, they’re releasing a Death by Chocolate beer. It’s an imperial chocolate stout, and it will be available at Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns, as well as the Canned Heat taproom, this holiday season.

Holiday take-out menu available now from Venus de Milo

The Venus de Milo, 75 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea, has released its holiday take-out menu. They highly recommend pre-ordering. They’ve got their signature baked stuffed lobster, plus roasted prime ribeye, baked Virginia ham, and roasted pork tenderloin. Appetizer offerings include oysters Rockefeller, sea scallops and bacon, and chouriço puffs. Oven-ready items include the Venus’ famous minestrone soup, clams casino, stuffies, delmonico potatoes, lemon pepper chicken wings, baked stuffed shrimp, and more. Pre-ordering closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. Walk-in holiday take-out will be available, but items cannot be guaranteed without a pre-order. The Venus will be open on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Order online, or call 508-678-3901. Please allow 24 hours to return missed calls.

Holiday brunch buffet at Bittersweet Farm Restaurant and Tavern

Stop by Bittersweet Farm, 438 Main Rd., Westport, on Sunday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 17, for a holiday brunch buffet. They’ll have omelet, sauté, and soup and salad stations, plus chef-carved roast prime rib. There will also be fresh fruit bowls, house-smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, sausage, and brunch potatoes, plus assorted pastries and desserts. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $32 for adults, and $18 for children. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling 508-636-0085.

The Bianchini sandwich at Thyme Blossom, 10 Purchase St., Fall River.

New sandwich at Thyme Blossom

Bring your appetite to Thyme Blossom, 10 Purchase St., Fall River. They’ve got a new sandwich, the Bianchini. It features a whole burrata, honey, pesto, pickled red onions, salami, capocollo, soppressata, and prosciutto, served on house-made focaccia.

Barcelos Bakery collecting toys for Citizens for Citizens’ Operation Christmas

Barcelos Bakery, 695 Bedford St., Fall River, is collecting toys for Citizens for Citizens’ Operation Christmas. Stop by the bakery to drop off new, unopened and unwrapped toys. They’ll be collecting toys until Dec. 20.

Pink Bean collecting gifts for JRI’s Children’s Advocacy Center

The Pink Bean Coffee is collecting and donating gifts to the Justice Resource Insitute’s Children’s Advocacy Center. They’re specifically focusing on gifts for teenagers, like sports equipment, beauty and art supplies, journals, hats, socks, room decor, etc. They’ll be collecting these items until Dec. 18, and items can be dropped off at both Pink Bean locations: 85 Purchase St., Fall River; and 202 Slades Ferry Ave., Somerset.

The Angry Frenchy Melt at Missing Link BBQ, 938 Lees River Ave., Somerset.

Angry Frenchy Melt at Missing Link BBQ

Craving something cheesy? Stop by Missing Link BBQ, 938 Lees River Ave., Somerset, and try their Angry Frenchy Melt. It’s got pit beef, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, Alabama bbq sauce, and pickled jalapeños, on grilled Texas bread, with a side of au jus.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or news@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Canned Heat and Gregg's Death by Chocolate beer