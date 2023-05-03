The Cannery on Broadway will reopen as the Test Kitchen, an incubator for food businesses

GREEN BAY − Soon food enthusiasts, vendors and entrepreneurs will have a Test Kitchen at The Cannery to showcase their products or receive help to launch their business.

The Cannery Public Market, 320 N. Broadway, closed in late March of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and although ownership expected to reopen, the closure was made permanent two months later.

However, the Greater Green Bay Chamber partnered with Proof, a Tennessee-based company dedicated to helping food and beverage entrepreneurs build stronger, more scalable, and sustainable businesses to create an incubator in the former public market.

Laurie Radke, president and CEO of the chamber, said last year the organization received a large number of applications from entrepreneurs with food-related consumer products and businesses.

"We said, 'Hey, we have a huge gap in our community and what are we going to do about it?,'" she said.

The next step, she said, was to put the team to work to create a incubator and a test kitchen for these businesses.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber partnered with Associated Bank and Schreiber Foods as investors, with Proof as the project manager of the incubator and Base Companies LLC as the owner of The Cannery building, which provides the space for the Test Kitchen.

How does it work?

Ron Franklin, director of entrepreneurship, Greater Green Bay Chamber said via email that the Test Kitchen will hold up to six restaurants or food entrepreneurs, which will serve food — with times to be determined.

He said one business will serve brunch, seven days a week, with other restaurants serving during lunch and dinner hours.

"All food options will be available to the general public for purchase," Franklin said.

As an incubator, Proof will provide the essential tools, technical assistance and strategic support needed to help businesses owners and entrepreneurs.

Mike Robinson, co-founder of Proof, said they will work with food and beverages operators at every level.

"The space will support and house a variety of companies; some maybe brand new, some maybe a food truck looking for a bricks-and-mortar opportunity," he said.

A selection process will be instituted where an entrepreneur or company will submit an application and, if selected, they will have to complete an eight-week restaurant accelerator course prior to operating in the incubator.

"You do need to be talented in your trade; we are not teaching anyone how to cook," Robinson said. "What we do is help you refine, test and grow your business model and brand."

Some of the tools that the incubator will provide are online courses, operating templates and techniques, mentorship and one-on-one coaching.

What happens if a business doesn't get accepted?

Robinson said they look for people who have the passion, energy and starter attitude. But even if the person is not a tenant or doesn't get selected, they will still receive coaching, support and access to a 12-week restaurant resilience accelerator and Proof's "Retail Ready consumer product accelerator."

When will the Test Kitchen start?

Robinson said the incubator will open in June, with the exact date announced in the coming weeks. Although, the website says June 5.

For more information or to be part of food incubator, test kitchen or training programs, go to the website thecannerygb.com.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: The Green Bay Chamber partners to reopen The Cannery as a Test Kitchen