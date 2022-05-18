Cannes: Stars on the red carpet on opening night
Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker... actors, directors and jury members walk the red carpet on the opening night of the 75th Cannes film festival.
Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker... actors, directors and jury members walk the red carpet on the opening night of the 75th Cannes film festival.
With Baz Lurhmann, David Cronenberg, Kelly Reichardt, Michelle Williams and Tom Cruise all expected to appear, this year's Cannes is set to be one of the most exciting.
The actress graced the red carpet in a dark dress.
From Bella Hadid to Princess Diana, we explore the best fashion looks at Cannes Film Festival over the years.
Some people make the rookie mistake of going to Cannes to report on the films. But oftentimes, it’s the off-screen mayhem that makes the headlines…
After Shannon Gilday attempted to plead guilty but mentally ill, prosecutors notified his attorney that the 23-year-old could face the death penalty or life without parole in this case.
Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman sequel was reduced after Johnny Depp allegations
Famous faces will compete to donate to a charity of their choice
Mayim Bialik is the expected choice, but ABC says a host will be announced at a later time.
Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots Tuesday in several hotly contested primary races, including state senate and governor.
Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.
The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.
To put it simply, everything is better with lemon. The summer citrus fruit looks beautiful as a dinner plate pattern, elevates any pasta recipe and of course — it tastes amazing in the form of a dessert. If you’ve been waiting to satisfy any sweet lemon cravings, Aldi’s got you covered. The fan-favorite grocery store […]
(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its Covid-19 outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups elsewhere show China remains locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a We
During the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion, Luis "Louie" Ruelas finally addressed claims that he's been emotionally and physically abusive in past relationships.
'It's not about being a certain size, it's about knowing who you are and being happy with it,' says Victoria Beckham as she launches new line VB Body.
The Pioneer Woman's brand-new spring clothing line has arrived at Walmart. Here's how to buy her dresses, blouses, jackets, and more items.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plant foods. Meal ideas for anti-inflammatory Mediterranean diet foods like fish, nuts, whole grains and olive oil.
Watch: How legend Deion Sanders convinced Lions EDGE James Houston to switch positions at Jackson State and make the NFL
Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning […]
The SKIMS campaign becomes Rosalia’s first fashion partnership.