Cannibal waiter jailed for murdering his mother and eating her remains

Alberto Sánchez Gómez will serve 15 years in jail for murdering his 68-year-old mother.

He strangled her and then cut up her body into thousands of pieces, the Independent reported.

Sánchez ate her remains "bit by bit" with his pet dog, according to police officers.

Alberto Sanchez Gómez, 28, will serve 15 years for murder and an additional five months for the desecration of a corpse, BBC News reported.

A jury in Madrid found Sanchez responsible for strangling his 68-year-old mother after an argument in February 2019, the Independent said.

He then cut up her body into thousands of pieces, using a carpenter's saw and two kitchen knives, and stored the body parts in lunch boxes around his mother's apartment, according to the paper. He ate some parts raw and others cooked, the Independent reported.

After his arrest in 2019, Sanchez told police officers that he had been eating his mother's flesh "bit my bit" with his pet dog, the Independent said.

During the trial at Madrid's Audiencia Provincial, Sanchez claimed that he heard voices telling him to murder his mother, the paper reported.

The court rejected Sánchez's defense that he was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time, BBC News said.

In addition to jail time, he has been ordered to pay his brother €60,000 ($73,000) in compensation, the media outlet added.

