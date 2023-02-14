Cannon Beach police officer honored

Feb. 13—CANNON BEACH — Police officer Rashad Gipson was honored during a City Council meeting last week for helping a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Gipson responded to a call in early January for a welfare check of a man at a local hotel.

Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said the man called his wife, who was more than four hours away, and told her that he wanted to kill himself.

The chief said that when Gipson arrived, the man was emotionally distraught and intoxicated. Gipson stayed with the man, who was a former law enforcement officer, and talked to him until his family arrived. He then connected them with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.

"Rashad, if it was not for your calm, relaxed and compassionate air to the male subject, he may not be alive today," Schermerhorn said. "Your professionalism and dedication to the community and the Cannon Beach Police Department is appreciated and reflects well on you and all of us in public safety."