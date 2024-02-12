Cannon & Dunphy and widow of founding partner in legal court fight

Law firm divorces are often just as nasty and messy as a divorce filed when a marriage crumbles.

In both cases allegations of wrongdoing may be tossed around and money, egos and reputations can be on the line.

Case in point: Cannon & Dunphy, one of the city's best known personal injury law firms, is in a bare-knuckle court fight with the estate of founding partner William M. Cannon. Considered one of the top plaintiff's firms in the area, Cannon & Dunphy says it has recovered more than $1 billion for its clients since 1985.

Cannon teamed up with with longtime friend Patrick Dunphy to create their firm in 1985. Cannon died at age 75 in October after a three year battle with cancer.

The feud could be the basis of a John Grisham novel. It includes the death of a prominent lawyer, legal wrangling by some of the city's top lawyers and, of course, millions of dollars.

"It's the battle of the titans," said one Milwaukee lawyer, who asked not to be named because he did not want to get between the legal combatants.

Representing Cannon's trust and his widow, Geralyn Cannon, is Stephen Kravit, a high-profile, outspoken attorney who boasts on his firm's website that it practices "aggravated litigation." He has been involved in numerous high-profile criminal and civil cases.

On the other side is Terry Johnson, a respected attorney whom other lawyers sometimes turn to when they need legal help. Johnson is more low-key. He declined to provide a list of people he had represented, saying "This isn't about me, it's about the clients."

More: Milwaukee attorney William Cannon remembered as 'lion of the legal profession'

Suit began with dispute over Cannon & Dunphy name

The fight hit the Waukesha County Courthouse last year when Cannon & Dunphy sued the William M. Cannon trust and Geralyn Cannon, who is a special administrator of the estate. The suit asked the "court to order that the firm could continue to use the Cannon & Dunphy name."

But the trust charges that the firm was not being fair to Cannon's family after Cannon's death in October.

His longtime partner, Patrick Dunphy, and other firm shareholders "locked the (Cannon) family out of Bill's email, barring them from accessing his personal emails and information," a countersuit by the Cannon trust and estate charged.

The countersuit charges that "Cannon & Dunphy want to keep the money owed to Bill for themselves, while at the same time continuing to use and rely on Bill's name, image and likeness for free."

Cannon was paid about $2 million annually during the six years prior to his death, according to calculations based on figures in court records.

The firm said that prior to his cancer diagnosis, Cannon "paid himself the most of anyone at Cannon & Dunphy."

The firm said it tried to negotiate a agreement with Cannon before he died.

"And now, following his death Mr. Cannon's Trust demands that Cannon & Dunphy continue to pay him the most for the next ten years," the firm said in the statement issued through Johnson, its attorney.

Kravit, however, claims that "this misguided lawsuit attempts to deprive his widow, Geralyn Cannon, and his children of the benefits outlined in written agreements between Bill and the firm."

Cannon & Dunphy, however, argues that the "lawsuit is not about the firm attempting to take advantage of his surviving spouse or two adult children."

Rather, the firm said : "It's about when is enough, enough?"

Contact Cary Spivak at (414) 550-0070 or cspivak@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cspivak.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Battle of legal titans - estate of William Cannon vs his old law firm