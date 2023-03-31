Cannon Falls man involved in stand off killed himself, police say

Mar. 30—CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A 25-year-old Cannon Falls man killed himself following a domestic incident with a 26-year-old woman at a Cannon Falls residence, according to Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick.

According to McCormick:

Dean Anderson was found deceased with a gunshot wound to his head after law enforcement breached the home and sent in a robot and drone to search the residence.

Law enforcement initially responded to the 300 block of First Street North

for a report of a woman being shot at. Officer arrived to see the woman in the yard, bleeding from the head. She was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level on trauma center. She's suffering from non-fatal injuries and was released. Her name has not been released.

Police learned that the suspect in the shooting, Anderson, was still inside the residence and was known to be hostile to law enforcement and had made previous statements that he did not want to go to jail.

A perimeter was set up by members of CPD, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. An Emergency Response Team was requested to assist in making contact with Anderson. Minnesota Highway 19 also had traffic detoured due to the location of the incident.

First responders transported nine children from a day care that was within the perimeter and released to their families.

After attempts to contact Anderson through phone calls and public address announcements, police breached a door and a window of the residence, where they eventually found Anderson's body.

The Southeastern Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and CPD removed guns, controlled substances and forensic evidence from the house.

"The Cannon Falls Police Department is sad that the incident resulted in the loss of Mr. Anderson's life at his own hand and wishes to extend condolences to his family on their loss" McCormick wrote in a statement.

No further updates will be provided until the investigation is complete.