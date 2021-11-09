Cannon Falls man sentenced to 15 year in prison for murdering father

Nov. 9—RED WING — The 22-year-old Cannon Falls man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering his father in August 2020 was sentenced Monday morning to 15 years in state prison.

Cole Sidney Degroot was sentenced in Goodhue County District Court by Judge Kevin Mark to 180 months in state prison. He will receive credit for 438 days already served. Degroot pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to second-degree murder without intent in the Aug. 27, 2020, shooting death of his father 55-year-old Terry John Degroot.

According to court records, Cole Degroot called 911 just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2020, and told dispatch to send an ambulance in 5 minutes to a residence in Warsaw Township because he was going to do something stupid and shoot his dad. Dispatch called back and spoke with Degroot who stated that he had shot his dad.

Degroot was arrested a short time later without incident. During his arrest, he reportedly told Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies that he shot his father in the rib area on his left side, court documents state.

When interviewed by investigators at the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center later that same day, Degroot told investigators he went to the address to help his dad with a job there and that the elder Degroot yelled at him for getting a skid loader stuck. Degroot told police that his father constantly yelled at him and he "had enough," according to the criminal complaint. Degroot left the area on bike and got a handgun from his father's residence and returned to the property.

Degroot said he only meant to point it at his father and scare him, but "the handgun has a hair trigger and the handgun discharged." The elder Degroot died where he'd been shot.

As part of his guilty plea, Degroot admitted he "intentionally pulled back the slide on the loaded firearm while pointing it toward Terry Degroot in the skid loader. It was my intention to cause in Terry Degroot the fear of imminent bodily harm or death," the petition to enter a guilty plea states.

In an unsigned letter submitted to the court that appears to be from Cole Degroot, Degroot expresses regret for his actions.

"I made a lot of bad decision in my life that I regret doing," the letter reads. "But the #1 thing is killing my dad. It will always be with me my whole life to the day I die. There will always be a hole in my heart that can never be filled because of what I did."