Cannon Falls police arrest man who held out inside in home

Jun. 14—CANNON FALLS — The Cannon Falls Police Department arrested a man who had barricaded himself in a home for more than six hours Monday morning.

Police were called just before 5:10 a.m. Monday for a report of an assault. The suspect was still at the location of the assault at the time of the call.

An officer arrived and approached the suspect, who then ran away into multi-family home, the Cannon Falls Police Department said in a news release. The man is believed to have entered his own residence.

An officer was able to make contact by phone, but the suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to come out and stopped answering the phone, the department said. Negotiators eventually re-established contact with the suspect, but he would not comply with commands.

About 10:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed and less lethal options were deployed and the suspect was arrested without significant injuries, the police department said.

He was taken to the Mayo Health System-Cannon Falls Hospital for an evaluation. Formal charges are pending.

.