Cannon Hinnant: Boy, 5, shot dead by neighbour while cycling in his yard

Darius Sessoms in custody with the Wilson Police Department following the shooting of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant: Wilson Police Department

A North Carolina man has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy after shooting him at point-blank range Sunday.

Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by the Wilson Police Department Monday after allegedly walking up to Cannon Hinnant, 5, and shooting him in the head.

The boy was standing outside his father's house when Mr Sessoms allegedly shot him.

According to local news broadcaster WRAL, Cannon's seven and eight-year-old sisters saw his murder.

Cannon had just learned how to write his name and would have begun Kindergarten this year.

His mother told the Wilson Times that he was "just a loving kid" that had "the biggest heart."

"It's devastating. No one should ever have to bury their child. No mother should have to go through this," she said.

Mr Sessoms lives next door to Cannon's family and had previously eaten dinner with them, according to neighbours.

"[Mr Sessoms and I] used to play together and I never thought he'd kill someone," Rachel Pipkin, one of Cannon's mother's cousins, told CBS News. "A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5-years-old which she should never have to do. He'll never be forgotten."

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Mr Sessoms shot Cannon for riding his bike into Mr Sessoms' yard. Police have not released information regarding a motive at this time.

"A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbour point blank in Wilson NC," the GoFundMe reads. "One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbour's yard."

Mr Seesoms fled the scene of the shooting by car but was later arrested at a home in nearby Goldsboro.

He was charged with first degree murder on Monday, and is being held without bond.

His first hearing is scheduled for 25 Aug.

