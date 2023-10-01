We cannot allow support for Ukraine to be interrupted – Biden

US President Joe Biden issued a statement late on Saturday evening, 30 September, local time, reacting to the approval of a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine: "We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted."

Source: a statement by Joe Biden on the White House website

Quote: "While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support. We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted. I fully expect the Speaker will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

Details: The US President approved a funding extension bill passed by both houses of Congress aimed at averting a government shutdown.

Background:

Following the passage of the temporary funding, which does not include aid for Ukraine, senators reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine in a rare bipartisan statement by Senate leaders.

On 30 September, the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!