We cannot allow war in Ukraine to last another 500 days – UK at UN

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said that the world cannot allow the war to drag on in Ukraine and called on Russian President Putin to immediately withdraw troops from Ukraine and unblock the Black Sea for shipping.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Cleverly during a speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York

Quote: "We cannot allow this war to go on for another 500 days."

Details: Cleverly recalled that the UN General Assembly has repeatedly called for peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, as well as the shared belief that might does not equal right.

"President Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan shows the way forward. Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. The whole world wants peace."

He emphasised that a just and durable peace is what the international community is seeking, and Russia should make this choice today by withdrawing all its troops from Ukraine.

"Mr Putin – bring your troops home. End this war now," Cleverly said.

