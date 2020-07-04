Back in normal times, on match days, the pavement outside the Tollington Arms would be as crowded as a Tube station. The pub is right next to the Emirates stadium, Arsenal's home ground, and is a popular sports pub.

But although the Gunners are on the pitch this Saturday, the doors will remain firmly shut.

The government has given pubs in England the go ahead to reopen from 4 July if they follow a strict set of social distancing rules, but last week the Tollington's manager, Martin Whelan, posted a message on social media announcing it would stay closed.

"We cannot in good conscience open the pub when contracting a deadly virus is still possible under these guidelines," he tweeted.

We care too much about our staff and our customers to risk rushing back, thus contributing to a second wave of this pandemic.

We hope to open our doors in the near future when it is safe to do so.”

In the meantime, stay safe.



The decision was met with a flood of support on Twitter with customers praising it as a "wise" and "courageous" decision. Only a handful were scornful, urging them to be less cautious and open up.

None of the other eight bars Mr Whelan runs around London will be opening either.

"Some of my staff have had this virus and when you've seen them at death's door you take a different point of view," Mr Whelan says. "It's a very sobering position to be in."

Once the virus is circulating at lower levels in the population and there's a "proper track and trace scheme" up and running then he would consider reopening, he says. In the meantime he couldn't look his staff in the eye and ask them to come back with confidence.

"Nobody likes losing money but you have to have a conscience too."

Britain's pubs were among the hardest hit businesses when lockdown came. Many had to pour away beer that grew stale, throw away food that couldn't be served, board up premises and furlough staff.

Now social distancing rules have been reduced from two metres to "one plus" and the government has set out conditions, including taking the names and contact details of customers, to mitigate some of the risks.

The big pub chains including JD Wetherspoon and Stonegate Ei are opening almost all of their sites with modifications including plastic screens, one way systems, reduced seating, and apps for ordering food and drink.

'Unique venue'

Nevertheless only around half of the UK's pubs will be open this weekend, according to a survey by the industry body UK Hospitality.

Pubs in Scotland and Wales haven't yet been allowed to reopen, accounting for a lot of those remaining shut, but still a large number of pubs in England won't be welcoming back customers either.

For some it simply isn't economically viable to do so. Chris and Liz Smith run The Chambers which used to host live music and serve food in a packed basement in Folkestone.

"We're quite a unique venue. We offer a bit of everything, but music is the key for us functioning," says Ms Smith.

Without music they don't think the atmosphere would work, but there are also the insurmountable problems of a single narrow staircase down to the basement and a narrow corridor to the toilet.

"We don't want to open if we can't do it properly," says Mr Smith, but he recognises there is a possibility they may never be able to reopen at all.

Other pubs can accommodate guests more easily, like the Prospect in Exeter, which, even with reduced seating can manage space for 78 outdoors in the fresh air.

But landlord Suzanne Abrey-Cameron is apprehensive about what the prime minister has dubbed "Super Saturday" after all these weeks of people being cooped up indoors.