'I cannot imagine she would've left on her own': After a year, family continues search for missing woman

Michelle Bernstein-Schultz was last seen with short black hair wearing grey sandals with florescent green accents.

Patricia Yaloz remembers her daughter, Michelle “Elle” Rose Bernstein-Schultz, as a special person.

“Michelle loved to go hiking, loved to be outdoorsy and she seemed to have a never-ending energy,” Yaloz said.

Daniella Smith, Michelle’s sister, remembers her as a person full of life.

“Michelle is a very bubbly, funny, full-of-life type of person," Smith said. "We always laugh together and she's just a very talkative friendly person.”

Michelle, a daughter, sister, and mother of two, was 36 years old at the time she was last seen, on June 29, 2022. For the past year, her family and friends have been relentlessly looking for any sign of their lost loved one.

The Republic reached out to Phoenix police to ask about any leads in this case, but no arrests or suspects have been identified by authorities. The case is still open and under investigation by Phoenix police.

4:03 p.m. June 29

The last time anybody heard from Michelle was 4:03 p.m. on June 29, 2022, when a friend received a text from Michelle.

“I found a friend who had been communicating with her on June 29th up until 4:03 p.m., and then he told me the messages ended abruptly,” Smith said.

At the time of her disappearance, Michelle was living with her boyfriend at an apartment near 40th Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix. She had been living there for the last year and a half.

Her mom recounted that Michelle’s boyfriend informed her of Michelle’s disappearance through a simple text sent on June 30 at 2:38 p.m.

“He said Michelle was not seen or heard from since the day before and she was sort of officially a missing person,” Yaloz said.

Phoenix police did not answer questions regarding Michelle's boyfriend, or if he spoke to authorities.

According to Michelle's mother, she called Phoenix police to confirm Michelle's disappearance, and was told that the boyfriend had filed a missing persons report with police.

After that, the last time the family had contact with Michelle’s boyfriend was on July 1, 2022.

“We don’t know why he doesn't want to communicate with us,” Smith said. “My mother had conversations with him previously and everything was fine.”

Michelle’s boyfriend told Yaloz the pair had not fought. Moreover, he told Yaloz that Michelle told him that she was not feeling well the day before her disappearance.

The night before she disappeared, Michelle requested for her boyfriend to sleep in the couple’s living room as she wished for some alone time. When he entered her bedroom the day after all he could find were her keys, phone, credit cards, driver’s license, car and her dog Ava.

“I cannot imagine that she would've left on her own,” Yaloz said.

Mother's Day was going to be the hardest day of his life

For both Smith and Yaloz, having to explain Michelle’s disappearance to her children is a task that does not come easy.

“It’s very tough," Smith said. "The 11-year-old asks if the police are still looking for her and if they're going to find her, and it's very difficult to know what to say to him.”

Michelle’s mom remembered the difficulty of this past Mother’s Day.

“He (Michelle's son) said this past Mother's Day was going to be the hardest day of his life, and that just broke our hearts,” Yaloz said.

Michelle’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her location or resulting in an arrest and conviction of who may be responsible for her disappearance. Tips can be submitted to the Phoenix Police Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

