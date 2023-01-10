‘Cannot undo the suffering I caused:’ Man writes apology note to teen shot campaigning for Warnock

A Georgia man accused of shooting a 15-year-old Warnock campaigner has written an apology letter, court documents revealed.

The shooting happened Dec. 1 at a home on Hartridge Street in Savannah, Georgia.

Jimmy Paiz, 42, allegedly shot the teen through the closed front door, hitting him in the leg. Officers say the teen was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock during the 2022 senate race.

Recent court filings revealed that Piaz reportedly wrote to the teen apologizing for his role in the shooting.

The letter starts off with Piaz wishing he could apologize personally to the teen, one day, eye to eye. Also conveying how deeply apologetic he was to the pain he caused the teen to suffer.

“I am so very sorry, young man. I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you, and all the more, for having done so while you were out righteously serving our community, and in a time of great struggle,” Piaz wrote.

Piaz continued, “Please know that none of the this tragedy come from a place of malice. None.”

In the letter, Piaz says he took the event as an intrusion, without hate or rage and from the position of feeling threatened. And while he said, he would have taken things back in an instant, he apologize to the teen, his family and community of the suffering he caused.

He ended the letter by stating, “nothing about you caused this tragedy to happen. Had the events unfolded differently, you would have certainly been greeted at the door by a friend and ally, which is my lifelong shame to endure.”

The teen who has not identified, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.

Warnock responded to the shooting the day after stating, “I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,”

Paiz is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A judge ordered Piaz to undergo mental health treatment. Piaz has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 19.

