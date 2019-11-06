When Will CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CP1) Become Profitable?

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited's (ASX:CP1): CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of animal health products in Australia. The AU$12m market-cap company announced a latest loss of -AU$2.0m on 30 June 2019 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering the rate at which CP1 will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, I will touch on the expectations for CP1’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Expectation from Pharmaceuticals analysts is CP1 is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of AU$4.0m in 2021. Therefore, CP1 is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which CP1 must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 132% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for CP1 given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing I’d like to point out is that CP1 has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that CP1 has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

