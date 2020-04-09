CannTrust Provides Default Status Report

VAUGHAN, ON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company", TSX: TRST, NYSE: CTST) today provided a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. As previously announced:

the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission;





the MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files an interim financial report for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 , an interim management's discussion and analysis for the corresponding period and certifications of interim filings; and





Initial Order under the CCAA

On March 31, 2020, CannTrust announced that the Company had obtained an order (as amended or amended and restated from time to time, the "Initial Order") from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") granting protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA"). The Initial Order, provides for, among other things:

a stay of proceedings against CannTrust and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the "Applicants") until and including April 9, 2020 , or such later date as the Court may order;





, or such later date as the Court may order; the appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor (the "Monitor");





subject to certain limitations, the Company's continued payment of all reasonable expenses incurred by the Applicants in carrying on their business in the ordinary course;





the appointment of FTI Consulting Canada Inc. to act as Chief Restructuring Officer and provide certain financial advisory and consulting services to the Applicants; and





the authorization of the Applicants' decision to incur no further expenses in relation to any filings, disclosures, restatements, amendments to existing filings, press releases or any other actions that may be required by any law respecting securities or capital markets in Canada or the United States , or by the rules and regulations of any stock exchange, provided that the Initial Order does not prohibit any securities regulator or stock exchange from investigating or initiating any proceeding against the Applicants in respect of such decision.





A copy of the Initial Order and other information relating to the Company's CCAA filing is available on the Monitor's website at http://www.ey.com/ca/canntrust .

A comeback hearing was held today in respect of the relief granted by the Court pursuant to the Initial Order and certain broader relief requested by the Applicants, including an extension of the stay of proceedings to July 5, 2020. The Court granted the relief in the form of the draft Order requested by the Applicants.

Delisting of Common Shares

On March 31, 2020, CannTrust received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that trading of the Company's Common Shares was suspended on the NYSE and an application to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the common shares is pending, subject to the completion of applicable procedures.

On April 6, 2020, CannTrust received notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the TSX's intention to delist the Company's Common Shares effective at the close of market on May 6, 2020.

In addition, staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has advised CannTrust that, as a result of the Company's filing for protection under the CCAA, its pending delisting by the TSX and NYSE, and its continuing default of its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws, staff will be seeking a cease trade order ("CTO") to prevent any trading in the Common Shares in Canada.

Relief of Partial License Suspension

CannTrust has received notice of relief from Health Canada regarding the Company's partial license suspension at its Niagara facility. The Company will now be permitted to propagate mother plants in accordance with agreed upon terms from Health Canada.

As of March 31, 2020, CannTrust had a cash balance of approximately $140 million.

CannTrust further noted that:

(i) Other than as disclosed above, there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's August 16, 2019 news release, August 29, 2019 news release, September 12, 2019 news release, September 26, 2019 news release, October 10, 2019 news release, October 24, 2019 news release, November 7, 2019 news release, November 21, 2019 news release, December 5, 2019 news release, December 19, 2019 news release, January 2, 2020 news release, January 16, 2020 news release, January 30, 2020 news release, February 13, 2020 news release, February 27, 2020 news release, March 12, 2020 news release, and March 26, 2020 news release; (ii) The Company intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203, at least until such time as the OSC issues a CTO; and, (iii) Except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203.

