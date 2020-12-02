CannTrust Returns to the Canadian Marketplace

Adult Use Products under the LiivTM and Synr.gTM Brands In Market for Purchase

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") today announced it is returning to the Canadian cannabis marketplace with two of its recreational brands LiivTM and Synr.gTM.

"We are excited about the next chapter in our evolution, returning to the Canadian marketplace to again provide consumers with the quality LiivTM and Synr.gTM products that we are known for," said Greg Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer at CannTrust. "Furthermore, we will be expanding our existing portfolio in 2021, with new products to delight our consumers."

LiivTM and Synr.gTM products will become available in December, with additional products and market availability expected in early 2021. CannTrust will relaunch its full line of medical products in the near future.

"CannTrust has built a stronger, more efficient business, to be highly competitive in the Canadian cannabis market," said Guyatt, "Ultimately, today is the result of an incredible amount of hard work from our employees. We're thankful for the opportunity to get back to giving our consumers access to the products they know and love from CannTrust."

CannTrust remains under CCAA protection to facilitate its efforts to resolve its alleged civil litigation exposures and complete its review of strategic alternatives. These efforts are ongoing and confidential, and the Company is unable to predict either their timing or their outcome. In the meantime, the Company remains without meaningful revenues and has terminated or laid-off a significant portion of its workforce. With products once again in the market, CannTrust remains focused on rebuilding stakeholder trust and delivering quality, innovative products to its patients and customers. For more information about CannTrust's CCAA proceedings, please visit: www.ey.com/ca/canntrust.

About Liiv

Liiv is a Canadian recreational cannabis brand. Whether consumers are looking for a boost in the morning or simply want some help unwinding at the end of the day, Liiv's portfolio of dried flower and extracts products has been designed to let them live their way. Keep moving. Keep playing. Keep thinking. Keep Liiving.

About Synr.g

Synr.g is a Canadian recreational cannabis brand. Synr.g is a tastemaker, with a cannabis collection focused on flavourful sensory experiences. From flavour packed dried flower strains to easy-to-explore oil-based products, the portfolio is designed to enhance special occasions. Synr.g is the cannabis brand that elevates your social life and celebrations with those you're closest to.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbor laws, and such statements are based upon CannTrust's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information and statements in this news release include statements relating to the expectation that CannTrust's recreational cannabis product will be available with additional products and in additional provinces in early 2021 and that its medical cannabis products will be available in the near future. Forward-looking information and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the outcome of the Company's contingent liabilities; the impact of potential regulatory investigations; the Company's review of strategic alternatives; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; and, the ability of CannTrust to implement its business strategies.

Any forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, CannTrust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CannTrust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in CannTrust's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed as an exhibit CannTrust's Form 40-F annual report under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (the "March 2019 Form 40-F"). The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements. Readers are also reminded that CannTrust remains in default of its periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements, that its most recent AIF, Form 40-F and other disclosures do not reflect all risk factors that currently face the Company, and that the Company has not completed or filed the restatements of the financial statements included in the AIF or the March 2019 Form 40-F or otherwise filed an amendment to such Form 40-F, and that the Company has determined not to correct its prior filings or make any further filings in respect of periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements. None of the Company's securities is listed for trading on any stock exchange in any jurisdiction and, in Canada, trading in the Company's securities is subject to a cease-trade order issued on April 13, 2020 by the Ontario Securities Commission for CannTrust's failure to comply with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws.

