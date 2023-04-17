The canoe safari is raising money for WWT Slimbridge

A wildlife warden is travelling 60 miles (96 km) down a river in a one-person coracle boat to raise money for charity.

Jayne Kirkham, will paddle down the River Severn for the Slimbridge Wetland Wildfowl Trust (WWT) where she also works.

The organisation saves threatened wetland species from extinction and conserves their habitats.

She said: "I love birds and I love boats: canoes, kayaks and coracles.

"So being one of the Canoe Safari Wardens at the WWT is a bit of a dream job for me. When I started I definitely knew more about boats than birds.

"Time spent at Slimbridge has allowed me to witness the comings and goings of so many different species and over the years I've realised just how essential wetlands are for life on this planet."

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust was founded by Sir Peter Scott on the banks of the River Severn in 1946.

Now it has 10 sites across the UK helping to protect hundreds of species around the world. Around 15 million birds migrate to the sites every winter.

To prepare for her journey, Ms Kirkham has been developing speed and stamina by practising on local rivers and canals.

It is not the first time she has enjoyed adventures in a boat.

In 2021 she took part in a 10 mile sponsored walk along the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal while 'wearing' a canoe: "As a seasoned canoeist this wasn't much of a challenge so thought - next time let's try it in a coracle!"

With the warden turning 60 this year, it became a birthday fundraising quest for the WWT on the River Severn.

She began her journey in Worcestershire, and over the next few days, Ms Kirkham will carry out five legs of 12 miles by coracle on her journey, with rest stops overnight, until she reaches the Shepherds Patch bridge at Slimbridge by 21 April.

