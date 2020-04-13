Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors in Four Distinguished Judging Categories in the 2020 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) was recently named to the IAOP® 2020 Global 100® Outsourcing list. Today the company announced it has earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by receiving top honors in four distinguished judging categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Canon also achieved two other accolades. These include designation as an "All Star of the Global Outsourcing 100" for receiving high scores in each judging category, and "Sustained Excellence" acknowledgement for receiving Global 100 recognition in the last five consecutive years or more. Canon has been named to the Leader category of the Global 100 Outsourcing list for the last 14 consecutive years. Only four other companies have achieved the same record of distinction.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 list showcases the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are proud to recognize Canon Business Process Services for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility."

Highlights of Canon's distinguished judging category honors include:

Customer references as demonstrated by the value being created at Canon's top customers

Awards and certifications as verified through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications

that reveal how Canon produced new forms of value for clients including specific programs and results Corporate Social Responsibility as shown through effective corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

The 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services leverages advanced technologies and services to deliver agility, exceptional workplace experiences and improved business performance. We achieve these results by applying our workforce management capabilities, Six Sigma methodologies and implementation expertise. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 14 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

