TL;DR: The snapshot-replicating Canon Ivy mobile photo printer is almost $30 off on Amazon — grab one for just $99.99.

Ever wish you could print out the entirety of your personal Instagram page? Your Facebook photos? That one amazing tweet you published two years ago that didn’t get the love it deserved? (Or maybe you just want a nice camera — check these out.)

You can do all of that (and more) with the Canon Ivy mobile photo printer — and right now, you can get one for yourself for almost $30 off the original price over on Amazon.

The Canon Ivy printer is small enough that you can take it with you pretty much anywhere to print your best snapshots and selfies while on-the-move. Simply connect to the printer via Bluetooth and start producing physical copies of your fondest memories. With the Canon Ivy companion app, you can even edit your pictures with filters, borders, and fun graphics to help liven up your latest images. The compatible Canon printer paper is also the perfect size to carry around in your wallet or even stick to most surfaces thanks to their adhesive backs. Read more...

