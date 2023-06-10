Canon made a prototype 180- and 360-degree VR camera

Canon has long been synonymous with traditional photography, but the company could be preparing to take a more definitive step into the world of virtual reality. At the Photo Next 2023 show in Japan, the company showed off a prototype convertible camera. The unnamed device features a nifty folding mechanism that allows it to capture both 360-degree video and 180-degree 3D content. As a handful of websites, including PetaPixel and DIY Photography , have noted, the prototype bears more than a passing resemblance to the Insta360 EVO , which also makes use of a folding mechanism to offer 180-degree 3D capture. According to Pronews , Canon did not share any details on specs, pricing or availability.

PHOTO NEXT 2023のキヤノンブースで展示されている

Canon PowerShot Vシリーズのコンセプトカメラ

360°＆180° 3D VR Camera

表裏にレンズが付いていて、360°カメラとして使えるし、広げてヒラメにすると180°VRカメラになるそうです。

詳細は非公開です。 pic.twitter.com/STHjBGxLCM — Ichiro Uematsu (@IchiroYqz01403) June 6, 2023