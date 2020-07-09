Canon Makes EOS R5 and EOS R6 Cameras Official Alongside 4 RF Lenses; More at B&H Photo Video

Photography News: Canon has officially released the highly anticipated EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera alongside a capable EOS R6. Canon also revealed four RF lenses, including 85mm, 100-500mm, 600mm, and 800mm focal lengths.

B&H is pleased to announce the official release of the top-tier Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera. Also being unveiled today are the EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera, RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM, RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM, RF 600mm f/11 IS STM, and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM. And that's not all, as there are new accessories for the cameras and lenses as well as the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 13" Inkjet Printer. It's a big day for Canon's ever-growing full-frame R mirrorless system.

With the R5, Canon has a new star in its EOS system, and that includes both mirrorless and DSLRs. Using a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC X Image Processor, this camera will deliver phenomenal imagery for both stills and video. One of the most impressive feats is the camera's ability to record 8K raw video at up to 30p or 10-bit 4K at up to 120p. Video gets another dramatic boost with built-in Canon Log and HDR settings and full internal recording in all of these modes up to 10-bit 4:2:2 for incredible quality and with no crop. All the core capabilities have been expanded as well, with 20 fps continuous shooting using the electronic shutter, expanded sensitivities of ISO 50-102400, and a brand-new in-body image-stabilization system rated at 8 stops.

Operation is the next critical element for any serious camera, and the R5 succeeds there as well. Its design sports multiple control dials and points for fast, smooth handling. Sped up from earlier cameras is the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system. Offering 1053 selectable points and 100% coverage of the frame, you will be able to track nearly anything. Other upgrades include advanced subject, face, eye, and animal detection. It also has a 0.5" 5.76m-dot OLED EVF with refresh rates up to 120 fps for clear eye-level viewing. Supporting this is a fully articulating vari-angle touchscreen and a top-status LCD. For memory, it sports dual card slots, one of which is CFexpress (Type B) with the other being SD (UHS-II).

There's plenty more to discuss for the R5, but we must move on to its sibling: the EOS R6. In summary, the R6 is the slightly pared-down model. It opts to use a 20MP full-frame CMOS alongside the DIGIC X to realize higher sensitivities than the R5—up to an extended range of ISO 50-204800. This combo is limited here to video specs up to 4K 60p, though this is also available in 10-bit 4:2:2 with log and HDR. It also cuts back on controls slightly and uses a 0.5" 3.69m-dot OLED EVF. There is still a vari-angle touchscreen, though no top LCD, and its dual card slots are both SD (UHS-II). If the R5 is top-of-the-line, the R6 is the everyday model—though it is still spectacular.

Another difference comes with the accessories. The BG-R10 Battery Grip is available for both the R5 and R6 and is your standard battery grip that holds two of the new LP-E6NH Battery Packs. The R5 has another option in the WFT-R10A Wireless File Transmitter, both a vertical grip along with offering advanced networking, such as wired and wireless LAN.

Moving on to the latest lenses, we must begin with the eye-catching RF 600mm and 800mm f/11 IS STM Lenses. These lenses offer super-telephoto focal lengths without the size and weight to which we are accustomed. A retracting/extending design lets these lenses pack down to fit in normal bags and backpacks and weigh significantly less than conventional glass. The reasons for this include the use of advanced Diffractive Optics and fixed f/11 apertures. Both help guarantee quality in a small form factor. Additionally, they have smooth, quiet STM AF motors and built-in optical image stabilization to help improve performance at these far-reaching focal lengths.

Another telephoto lens for today is the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM. Previously revealed, this lens offers excellent telephoto versatility with such a wide range. It comes with all your expected goodies for an L-series optic, including stellar image quality. There are also advanced image stabilization and a Nano USM AF system for fast, accurate, and quiet focusing. For even more reach with any of these telephoto lenses, Canon has just released 1.4x and 2x RF Extenders.