Canon Named Among the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2020 by "The CEO Views" Magazine

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) today announced that "The CEO Views" magazine has recognized Canon as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2020.

The publication selected Canon based on its ability to leverage advanced technologies and services to deliver agility, exceptional workplace experiences and improved business performance.

Another key element underscoring Canon's recognition is its track record in helping businesses transform their operations by capitalizing on digitization, automation, analytics, and advancements in technology. In response to these forces for change, Canon applies innovative thinking to help clients improve their business processes and streamline their workflows.

In its profile article on Canon, "The CEO Views" noted that earlier this year Canon was named a Global 100 Outsourcing Leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for the fourteenth straight year. The article also points out that the company earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by being acknowledged with top honors in five special recognition categories. One of these included, most notably, the "Programs for Innovation" category. It recognizes a company's ability to implement specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.

One such advanced program is Canon Workplace Experience Services. Canon's offering integrates a range of services designed to deliver the world-class experience that many companies envision to attract and retain the best employees, encourage collaboration and improve efficiency. Because businesses place such a premium on developing and nurturing valuable relationships, Canon designed services to help ensure that the people who are most important to its clients' success enjoy a remarkable experience while in the company's workplace. Canon experts anticipate their needs, saving them time, improving productivity, removing workplace friction and making them feel special.

To learn more and read Canon's full profile in "The CEO Views:" https://cbps.canon.com/insights/a-constant-focus-on-innovation

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services leverages advanced technologies and services to deliver agility, exceptional workplace experiences and improved business performance. We achieve these results by applying our workforce management capabilities, Six Sigma methodologies and implementation expertise. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 14 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

