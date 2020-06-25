Canon Solutions America, Inc. Announces "Check-In Online" For Safe Re-Entry

To help organizations welcome back employees and visitors safely, Check-In Online surveys and reports on the health status of anyone that may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced it is making available a cloud-based, simple and affordable solution that can help organizations ease the challenge of safely granting access to their facilities.



Check-In Online, leveraging eForm technology, makes it possible to create a secure, electronic and dynamic way to gather critical information from either internal or external parties who wish to gain access to a business location. Upon completion of a simple yet comprehensive questionnaire, responses can be sent out automatically as part of an automated workflow. The information gathered can be routed to the appropriate departments or stakeholders (Human Resources, on-premises Security or EMT, business unit, etc.) for immediate notification. By using a personal device to access the form or a personal stylus at an on-site kiosk, the check-in process can become touchless. The captured data is encrypted throughout the workflow and in the information repository.

Click here to view full infographic

"As businesses begin to reopen, safety precautions must be taken prior to employees entering their building to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 to healthy workers," said Randy Dazo, chief strategy officer, Keypoint Intelligence. "The Check-In Online technology allows for important stakeholders at the company to feel secure knowing its employees safely enter the building, in efforts to help prevent unhealthy workers from contaminating the facility."

Check-In Online is simple to deploy, intuitive for users, and provides centralized tracking and auditing for administrations. The benefits include, but are not limited to:

Help prevent potentially unhealthy workers or visitors from entering your facility.

Ensure that the appropriate greeting party is alerted to the request.

Create an archive and a log of daily visitors.

Implement easy auditing and reporting to a central dashboard.

View and submit forms from a mobile device, external desktop PC, or kiosk.

Reduce environmental impact by digitizing the process.

All data is fully encrypted with AES 256 and housed at Microsoft's Azure's secure data center.

Check-In Online leverages Canon's flagship cloud-based content management solution Therefore™ Online which makes deployment seamless. It can scale to any size business, from SMBs to the largest enterprise organization.

"This process is critical for every organization facing the challenge of successfully and safely re-opening their offices and other workplaces," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "By all accounts, this is a valuable solution that is needed in the current situation, and one that will continue to be necessary for the foreseeable future."

For more information about Check-in Online, please visit csa.canon.com/check-in-online

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit csa.canon.com .