Recognized solutions are uniFLOW Online and Therefore

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While businesses continue navigating through a hybrid work environment, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and its channel partners are offering solutions that can help organizations and their employees stay connected and maintain access to critical business information – regardless of location. Showcasing the quality of these solutions, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is the recipient of two Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021 Pick Awards in the Document Imaging Software Category: Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for uniFLOW Online, and Outstanding Information Governance Solution for Therefore.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Receives Two BLI 2021 Awards in the Document Imaging Software Category

"Working with documents is increasingly a digital process, especially in the age of COVID-19," said Lee Davis, associate director of Software/Scanners, Keypoint Intelligence. "Businesses are leveraging all kinds of software and services to supplement their existing document hardware, pushing their productivity to the max. For the last year, we've been testing a wide range of these solutions, from print and fleet management solutions that enable businesses to control costs and optimize efficiency, to full blown content management and workflow platforms that can automate entire business processes. Today, we honor the standout performers for their productivity-enhancing features and exceptional value, ease of use, and other key attributes."

Based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value, these awards recognize the most impressive solutions evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence during the previous 12-month test cycle:

Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution: uniFLOW Online

Continuing to solidify its position as a leading cloud output management platform, with features such as Secure Printing, cost tracking, mobile printing, and scan workflows, uniFLOW Online receives BLI's Outstanding Cloud Management Solution award. Keypoint Intelligence also highlights the solution's latest version for its Microsoft Universal Print integration, as well as improved scan workflow, security features, device and print management, and mobile capabilities.

Story continues

In addition to offering solutions designed with efficiency and quality in mind to help its customers navigate through the hybrid work environment, Canon helps meet the demands of today's distributed workforce through ease of use and consistency across its imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX multifunction printers in the office and desktop imageCLASS multifunction printers at home. These solutions can be connected with the uniFLOW Online solution to provide security features, detailed reporting, and potential cost savings to support employees across disperse locations.

Outstanding Information Governance Solution: Therefore

Due to its strong security and information governance features, Therefore receives the BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Information Governance Solution for the third consecutive year. Specific security and information governance features that stood out to Keypoint Intelligence include its e-signature support, tight version control, audit trails detailing who accessed and/or made changes to documents, and automated data retention (and destruction) policies. In addition, this highly customizable information management platform is equipped to deliver a powerful business process automation engine, supported by security and high-quality document management features.

"As these unprecedented times have accelerated alternative ways of working, Canon U.S.A., Inc., has showcased its commitment to meeting industry trends and customer demands by offering solutions specifically designed to support a hybrid work environment," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are honored to receive recognitions in two areas that have been particularly important this year, and look forward to continue supporting customers through our high-quality solutions for years to come."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Keypoint Intelligence

For almost 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence—improving business goals and increasing bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Buyers Lab Software Pick Awards

Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Canon is one of two investors in Therefore Corporation.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a client of BLI.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-inc-receives-two-bli-2021-awards-in-the-document-imaging-software-category-301188578.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.