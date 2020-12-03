Canon U.S.A.'s PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 for imagePRESS Receives G7® Certification from Idealliance

·4 min read

Expanded Capabilities Designed to Help Improve Customer Efficiency and Print Quality

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2020 "Print in the Eye of the Buyer" study, conducted by NAPCO Research and sponsored by Canon U.S.A., Inc., of the 200 print buyers and influencers surveyed, more than 67 percent either strongly agree, or agree, that they prefer G7® certified print providers. Showcasing the quality of its products and commitment to meeting customer needs, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces that its PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 has received the G7® Certified System certification from Idealliance, a global graphic communications industry association.

Canon U.S.A.&#x002019;s PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 for imagePRESS Receives G7&#xae; Certification from Idealliance
Canon U.S.A.’s PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 for imagePRESS Receives G7® Certification from Idealliance

Recognized by Idealliance as the first embedded complete closed loop G7® system for electrophotography in 2016, Canon's PRISMAsync Color Print Server continues to help its customers easily monitor and verify their conformance to the G7® standards in production printing. Through solutions such as these, commercial printers and in-plant print centers can incorporate the G7® calibration process into their operations by eliminating some of the barriers that have prevented adoption. In doing so, this can help them to reduce waste, improve print quality, support customers' preference for consistent color output, and empower quick adaptation.

To determine solutions that meet the G7® grayscale definition, Idealliance establishes a certification process to evaluate the ability of a system to calibrate a printing device using four 1-D Curves. Utilizing a G7® Certified System allows the ability to operate a consistent G7-managed workflow, which can help expand efficiencies, reduce costs of operation and increase production of printed materials. Implementing G7® calibration and reporting into the PRISMAsync server helps to reduce the need for customers to purchase and integrate additional software. The PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 can help users streamline the calibration and profiling processes, as well as eliminate the need for manual measurements through the inline spectral sensor on the imagePRESS C10010VP Series of digital color presses.

"When we installed our Canon imagePRESS C10000VP, we began using PRISMAsync because of its functionality and G7® capabilities," said Brad Steven, IT/digital production manager, Print-Tech Inc. "My operators fell in love with the solution and continue to comment on how much more efficient PRISMAsync is for managing their production."

Through its new G7® Grayscale verification and color-space validation print report functions, PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7 is designed to help increase operator efficiency, as well as introduce an innovative new "Remote Match" function for synchronizing print controller settings across a fleet of PRISMAsync-driven, same-series imagePRESS production digital presses. In addition, G7® Grayscale and color-space validation reports can now be printed as well as saved electronically, thus providing customers with multiple ways of tracking and recording conformance over time.

"Idealliance's G7® Certified System designation is a great accomplishment for companies to achieve within the production printing industry, and Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to receive this certification for another one of its solutions," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "G7® System Certification for PRISMAsync Color Print Server v7, as well as the new PRISMAsync "Remote Match" functionality, further demonstrate our continued commitment towards providing solutions that can help streamline efficiencies for our customers."

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usas-prismasync-color-print-server-v7-for-imagepress-receives-g7-certification-from-idealliance-301185796.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • A 52-year-old Florida mother died after being run over by a van occupied by teenagers who attacked her son in her home, sheriff says

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, Suzette Penton "has tire tracks on her body" after being run over by a van filled with the four teenage suspects.

  • It's official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

    A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has defeated U.S. Rep. Max Rose, denying the Democrat a second term representing one of the few conservative-leaning parts of New York City. Malliotakis, a New York State Assembly member, opened a big lead over Rose on Election Day in a district that includes all of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

  • Swedish-Iranian scientist may face imminent execution, say rights groups

    Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, may face imminent execution, rights groups said on Tuesday. "On 1 December, a judge said Ahmadreza was to be transferred to Rajai Shahr prison TODAY to proceed with his imminent execution," Amnesty International said on Twitter. "His lawyer was informed that Ahmadreza would be transferred to Rajai Shahr Prison ... today (Tuesday, Dec. 1)," Iran Human Rights said in a statement, quoting his wife Vida Mehrannia.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden intends to rejoin the Paris Agreement, but climate activists say that's not enough

    One of President-elect Joe Biden’s first acts after being sworn in on Jan. 20 will be to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

    "You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted that they'll have a smaller guest list," McEnany said during a press briefing at the White House, adding that masks, hand-sanitizer and social distancing would be encouraged. At a White House holiday reception on Tuesday night, Trump hinted at planning another run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 and acknowledged that his long-shot legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election might fail. "We are trying to do another four years," he told the assembled group, according to a Republican source who was at the event. "Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years."

  • Mexico's president calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators. The comments came as López Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty. The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit people’s movements are “fashionable among authorities ... who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • 2017 ban on local LGBT ordinances ends in North Carolina

    A 3 1/2-year ban on new local ordinances aimed at protecting LGBT rights in North Carolina expired Tuesday, prompting gay rights groups to urge the passage of such measures now. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to the moratorium in March 2017 in exchange for GOP lawmakers agreeing to do away with several portions of a “bathroom bill” that Republicans had approved a year earlier. It drew national condemnation and prompted several large corporations and sports teams to relocate events to other states or reconsider expanding in North Carolina.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Detroit police fatally shoot gunman suspected in slaying

    Police killed a gunman during a shootout early Tuesday who was suspected of fatally shooting a woman over a child-custody issue and firing shots at a Detroit police station, authorities said. Members of the department’s Special Response Team approached the 28-year-old man about 7 a.m. as he sat holding an AR-15 rifle in an SUV in a parking lot on the city’s east side, Chief James Craig said. The man is believed to have killed the 28-year-old the mother of his child late Monday on Detroit’s west side, Craig said.

  • Couple who tested positive for Covid are arrested after boarding flight

    "They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death," a Kauai police spokeswoman said.

  • Six ways Washington's never-ending gridlock on COVID-19 stimulus is hurting ordinary Americans

    While many countries seem determined to shield their citizens from the harshest economic side effects of COVID-19, President Trump and Congress have failed to agree on further assistance for Americans who are now suffering more than ever. 

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.