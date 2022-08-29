Canonsburg parents charged with homicide after 3-month-old girl dies from fentanyl toxicity

A mother and father from Canonsburg have both been charged with homicide after their 3-month-old baby died from fentanyl toxicity, the Washington County District Attorney announced Monday.

James May, 31, and Shannon McKnight, 23, were arrested on Aug. 19 after officers found the couple in the rafters of an attic.

On Aug. 11, police were called for reports of a 3-month-old girl not breathing at a home on First Street.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The district attorney said toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl.

The couple’s other child, a 16-month-old boy, was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where cocaine and fentanyl were found in his system.

Police said they found fentanyl and cocaine, along with other drug paraphernalia, in the house.

A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

Both May and McKnight were already facing charges of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

