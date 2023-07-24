Canonsburg police investigating overnight drive-by shooting

Canonsburg police are investigating after shots were fired in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Canonsburg police, officers were called to Perry Como Avenue for reports of shots fired at around 12:50 a.m.

Responding officers found damage to a building that was suspected to be from multiple gunshots from a drive-by shooting.

The suspects fled an unknown car and their motive is unknown at this time, police said.

Canonsburg police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Thousand of people visit Pittsburgh to enjoy Picklesburgh 2023 Charges filed against man accused of hitting state police car, almost striking trooper Pittsburgh Police increase patrols in South Side after frequent gun violence VIDEO: ‘We just want answers’: Natrona mother holds out hope her missing daughter will be found DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts