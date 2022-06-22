Canonsburg police surround elementary school to practice mass shooting response

After the deadly school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last month, safety is on everyone’s minds.

Canonsburg Police surrounded an elementary school in Canon Mac on Wednesday to practice their response to a potential mass shooting.

Officers were in riot and tactical gear with guns drawn. It was a frightening scene, but only a drill, which the Canonsburg chief of police said is important.

“Given the events that happened recently, active shooter is still a big problem,” said chief Al Coghill. “We wanted to take advantage of the summer hours when the school is unoccupied and do our mass shooting drills.

