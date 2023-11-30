Canonsburg priest facing hundreds of felony charges for allegedly stealing over $100K from church

A Canonsburg priest is facing hundreds of felony charges after he allegedly stole over $100,000 from his church.

George Athanasiou, 37, is a well known and beloved assistant priest at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in North Strabane Township.

Athanasiou was arrested Thursday and is accused of stealing money mostly through illegally cashing checks.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Cara Sapida is breaking down the documents that show Athanasiou’s fellow clergy turned in him.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pirates change start time For evening home games in 2024 Iowa lottery announced wrong numbers for Powerball drawing Pittsburgh Zoo announces new experience that will let you help lead penguins through parade route VIDEO: Operation Santa organization needs hundreds of volunteers to sponsor military kids for the holidays DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts