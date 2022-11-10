Canonsburg remembers Scott Bashioum, officer killed 6 years ago while responding to domestic dispute

Six years ago today, Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum was killed in the line of duty.

Bashioum and Officer James Saieva were ambushed when they responded to a domestic dispute call. Saieva survived. The gunman, who had shot and killed his pregnant wife, Dalia Sabae, took his own life.

The killings shook the small community, known for hosting the second largest Fourth of July parade in the state.

A memorial sprung up in the days after, with people tying blue ribbons around poles and switching their outdoor lights for blue ones. Donations were collected for Bashioum’s widow and children.

Hundreds came to his funeral. The procession started at Washington Wild Things ballpark, where officers from departments across the nation gathered before heading to the church service at the Church of the Covenant in Washington.

Bashioum’s wife, Ashley, spoke at the service, praising Bashioum for his devotion to his children and his career. She said that he always wanted to make his life as a police officer count for something, and she believed he succeeded.

A veteran, Bashioum was laid to rest at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The Canonsburg post office and a bridge were later renamed in his honor.

