‘The Canopy’: 10-acre park to be built beneath I-4 in downtown Orlando

The city of Orlando on Wednesday morning unveiled plans for a new 10-acre park, which will be built beneath Interstate 4 in downtown.

Construction on “The Canopy,” as the park will be called, will begin in early 2025 and is expected to take about two years to complete.

The park will be bordered by the following streets: West Washington Street (north), South Garland Avenue (east), West Church Street (south) and South Hughey Avenue (west).

The city said the latest proposed design for this space incorporated feedback from an online survey and public meetings held last fall.

The park’s name was inspired by its design, “which blends nature and technology, drawing inspiration from Orlando’s beautiful canopy of trees,” the city said.

It said the park is intended to serve as a “vibrant, inclusive and sustainable urban oasis that reflects the spirit of downtown Orlando, connects its diverse neighborhoods and fosters a sense of belonging for all.”

The city said the new design focuses on the following six core principles, which were determined to be the most important to residents based off of community input:

• Connection: Seamlessly integrating with various modes of transportation to ensure accessibility for all.

• Safety: Prioritizing the well-being and security of visitors through thoughtful design and strategic planning.

• Community: Providing ample space for gatherings, festivals and cultural events that bring people together.

• Greenery: Infusing the urban landscape with lush landscaping and green spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation.

• Mobility: Creating pedestrian-friendly walkways and bike paths to encourage active lifestyles and sustainable transportation.

• Artistic immersion: Enriching The Canopy with immersive art installations that captivate the imagination and inspire creativity.

Welcome to "The Canopy" – Orlando's vibrant urban hub, inspired by community input and blending nature with technology. Stay tuned for updates on amenities, pilot parking concepts, and construction starting April 2024.

The city said it will also pilot a temporary rideshare zone and parking concept between West Pine Street and West Central Boulevard.

It said the zone will include about 150 temporary public parking spaces that can be used for both short-term parking and ride share services.

Construction on the pilot project is expected to begin in early April and be complete by this summer.

The pilot project, which will last one year, seeks to better understand the usage of the temporary zone.

The city said a permanent project design could be modified to meet “future multimodal needs.”

See a map of the park below:

