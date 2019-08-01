Canopy and Acreage are Compelling Buys, says Top Analyst

Canopy Growth (CGC) and Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) are at the beginning of a wonderful friendship, and one top analyst believes both have room for growth.

Canopy is the world’s largest cannabis company, with a market cap exceeding $11 billion; Acreage is smaller and leaner, with market cap of just over $1 billion. Where Canopy leads the Canadian recreational marijuana industry, setting up dispensaries across the country, Acreage operates in the fragmented American cannabis market, with operations divided among 20 states and cannabis still illegal under Federal law.

An acquisition deal between the two companies, agreed on last April, would seem incongruous at best, except that Acreage shareholders agreed early last month to accept Canopy’s purchase offer of $3.4 billion, contingent on the US Federal government legalizing cannabis within 90 months. Canopy put fronted a $300 million cash down payment to seal the deal and will pay the full purchase price – if necessary – in a combination of cash and stock.

This Cannabis Bull Likes a Discount

One month after the deal was approved, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson initiated coverage of both Canopy and Acreage, with Buy ratings and aggressive price targets. In his research note, he said, “We favor Canadian companies focused on long-term value creation and gaining market share as well as those with a well-defined plan for potentially entering the US market.” An industry analyst with that bent can’t fail to notice Canopy and Acreage. Mattson sees both stocks with a “bullish long-term outlook.”

Mattson said of Canopy, “Despite slower than expected growth in the most recently reported quarter, Canopy Growth remains one of the best ways to play the cannabis space… Canopy has the greatest flexibility to go after new growth opportunities as they emerge.” Mattson gave the stock a solid Buy rating and a $50 price target, for a 53% upside.

Canopy sells for $$32 in New York. The average price target of $52 gives the stock an upside potential of 61%. The analyst consensus of Moderate Buy is based on 12 ratings, 7 buys and 5 holds, given in the last three months.

Of Acreage, Mattson says the stock has “a solid position in the most attractive areas of the US. Further, the company trades at a significant discount to the implied conversion from the proposed Canopy Growth (CGC) transaction…” His $18 target on the stock suggests an upside of 43%.

Mattson is the first top-rated analyst to initiate coverage on Acreage.