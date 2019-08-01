Canopy and Acreage are Compelling Buys, says Top Analyst

Canopy Growth (CGC) and Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) are at the beginning of a wonderful friendship, and one top analyst believes both have room for growth.
Canopy is the world’s largest cannabis company, with a market cap exceeding $11 billion; Acreage is smaller and leaner, with market cap of just over $1 billion. Where Canopy leads the Canadian recreational marijuana industry, setting up dispensaries across the country, Acreage operates in the fragmented American cannabis market, with operations divided among 20 states and cannabis still illegal under Federal law.
An acquisition deal between the two companies, agreed on last April, would seem incongruous at best, except that Acreage shareholders agreed early last month to accept Canopy’s purchase offer of $3.4 billion, contingent on the US Federal government legalizing cannabis within 90 months. Canopy put fronted a $300 million cash down payment to seal the deal and will pay the full purchase price – if necessary – in a combination of cash and stock.
This Cannabis Bull Likes a Discount
One month after the deal was approved, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Glenn Mattson initiated coverage of both Canopy and Acreage, with Buy ratings and aggressive price targets. In his research note, he said, “We favor Canadian companies focused on long-term value creation and gaining market share as well as those with a well-defined plan for potentially entering the US market.” An industry analyst with that bent can’t fail to notice Canopy and Acreage. Mattson sees both stocks with a “bullish long-term outlook.”
Mattson said of Canopy, “Despite slower than expected growth in the most recently reported quarter, Canopy Growth remains one of the best ways to play the cannabis space… Canopy has the greatest flexibility to go after new growth opportunities as they emerge.” Mattson gave the stock a solid Buy rating and a $50 price target, for a 53% upside.
Canopy sells for $$32 in New York. The average price target of $52 gives the stock an upside potential of 61%. The analyst consensus of Moderate Buy is based on 12 ratings, 7 buys and 5 holds, given in the last three months.
Of Acreage, Mattson says the stock has “a solid position in the most attractive areas of the US. Further, the company trades at a significant discount to the implied conversion from the proposed Canopy Growth (CGC) transaction…” His $18 target on the stock suggests an upside of 43%.
Mattson is the first top-rated analyst to initiate coverage on Acreage.
A Convoluted Background
The Acreage acquisition was part of Bruce Linton’s vision. Canopy’s former CEO had built the company to its status as the only large-cap cannabis producer by prioritizing expansion above all else, and Canopy’s 4.8 million square feet of floor space in licensed growing facilities (plus another 800,000 square feet yet to be approved by Health Canada) and projected peak output of 500,000 kilograms annually are testament to Linton’s drive. Except that he’s now the former CEO.
Linton’s expansion was expensive, and put Canopy consistently in the red. He would never have had the cash available to purchase Acreage had he not in turn accepted a purchase agreement from Constellation Brands (STZ), owner of Corona and Modelo beers, and the largest beer importer in the US. Constellation bought a 38% stake in Canopy in October 2018, along with a controlling presence on the Board, with the twin long-term goals of developing cannabis-infused beverages and preparing for eventual full legalization in the US markets.
Constellation paid Canopy $4 billion for the stake, and that provided the free cash for Linton to make his move on Acreage. Unfortunately for Linton, Canopy also posted its largest-ever quarterly loss in last June’s fiscal Q4 report, more than $323 million Canadian. Constellation ran out of patience and used its control of the Board to oust Linton. Canopy’s management has been in flux since then, with Linton’s co-CEO Mark Zekulin running things until his own replacement can be found.
All of this makes Acreage look stable. It’s the major cannabis grower in the US, operates 88 retail stores, projects up to $500 million in sales next year, and holds its own as one of the top five marijuana dispensary operators in the country. Despite the fragmentation of America’s cannabis market, Acreage should be an easy buy for investors. Except that its share price has tumbled 36% since it approved Canopy’s purchase offer. Canopy’s shares have dropped 24% in the same timeframe.
Both Canopy and Acreage have scheduled their next quarterly reports for August 13. We’ll see then if Mattson’s bullish stance is backed up by solid numbers.