Canopy Growth: 8 Facts About Last Quarter's Performance

Canada's biggest cannabis company, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), unveiled quarterly results last week showing that recreational marijuana sales are off to a fast start. The company, which maintained its status as the leader in this emerging space last quarter, offered up a treasure trove of information about its business and its future. Here are the facts everyone following Canopy Growth should know.

1. Rocketing revenue

The company's gross marijuana revenue was $97 million Canadian in the quarter ended Dec. 31. However, if you back out the excise taxes it's absorbing for its customers, net marijuana revenue was CA$83 million, up 283% from one year ago. The surge in sales is entirely due to the opening of Canada's recreational market on Oct. 17. Recreational sales throughout Canada totaled CA$58 million.

Marijuana plants growing on top of an ascending row of coins. More

2. More kilos sold, but a smaller harvest

Canopy Growth sold 10,102 kilograms and kilogram equivalents last quarter, up 334% from one year ago and 360% from the prior quarter. However, the surge in kilos sold was due to stockpiling ahead of adult-use sales, rather than a jump in kilos harvested. Last quarter, retrofits of its facilities caused harvested kilos to fall to 7,556 from 15,217 kilograms in the previous quarter. The drop was so significant that kilos harvested declined from 7,961 kilograms in the same quarter one year ago. Investors probably shouldn't worry, though. The company's marijuana capacity is among the biggest in the industry, and the drop last quarter should be temporary.

3. Adult-use not as profit-friendly

Medical marijuana prices were much better than recreational prices last quarter. Canopy Growth's average medical price per gram was $9.03, net of excise taxes, while recreational prices averaged just $6.96 per gram. Because lower-priced recreational revenue accounted for most of the company's sales, average prices companywide declined to $7.33 per gram from $8.30 in the same quarter last year.

Marijuana buds on a prescription pad. More

4: A smaller increase in medical marijuana

The focus on targeting the adult-use market may have contributed to lackluster medical marijuana sales growth in the period. Medical revenue increased to CA$25.4 million from CA$23.3 million in the previous quarter, or 9%. The single-digit increase was significantly smaller than in past quarters, but it still outpaced Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Canada's second-largest marijuana stock. Aurora Cannabis' quarter-over-quarter medical marijuana sales growth was 8% in the period.