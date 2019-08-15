Canopy Growth's Horrible, Ugly Q1 Results: 3 Things You'll Want to Know

Several Canadian cannabis producers have announced pretty good, and even really good, quarterly updates. For example, Aphria and Cronos Group reported strong quarter-over-quarter sales growth.

It seemed reasonable to conclude that the biggest cannabis producer by market cap, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), would follow in their footsteps with its fiscal 2020 first-quarter update. But Canopy Growth apparently didn't get the memo.

The company reported its Q1 results after the market closed on Wednesday. And, boy, were those results ugly. Here are three things you'll want to know about Canopy's latest update.

1. Shockingly low revenue

Analysts were looking for Canopy Growth to post 17% quarter-over-quarter net revenue growth in the first quarter. Instead, the company announced net revenue of $90.5 million Canadian, nearly 4% lower than its total in the previous quarter.

This net revenue decline is stunning. The company reported dried cannabis sales in the Canadian recreational market of CA$60.8 million, up 94% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. International medical cannabis sales soared to CA$10.5 million from CA$1.8 million in Q4.

However, the glaring problem spot was with cannabis oils. Canopy reported Q1 oil and softgel revenue of only CA$0.2 million. In the previous quarter, the company announced oil and softgel revenue of CA$36.5 million.

What in the world happened? Canopy Growth stated that it performed an evaluation of provincial and territorial inventory levels and compared them against recent demand and sales trends. The company said that "as a result of this evaluation, we believe that the risk of an oversupply of certain oil and softgel formats may exist in certain markets." It then incorporated an estimate of future returns of CA$8 million in gross revenue, which corresponds to CA$6.4 million in net revenue, into the net revenue figure for Q1.

2. Gross margin headed in the wrong direction

Canopy Growth reported a gross margin of 15% in the first quarter. That's worse than the 16% gross margin from the previous quarter and well below the nearly 23% level analysts expected.

The company said the dismal gross margin figure was mainly due to the negative impact of CA$16.2 million in operating costs related to facilities that aren't in full production yet. Canopy also said that a shift in product mix in the first quarter "away from higher-margin, advanced manufactured products" contributed to the lower margin. In other words, we're back to the lower oil and softgel sales issue.

3. An abysmal bottom line

Virtually everyone expected that Canopy Growth would post yet another big net loss in the first quarter. The company had warned in the fourth quarter that it would probably record a significant charge in Q1 related to adjustments for warrants held by Constellation Brands in connection with its pending acquisition of U.S.-based cannabis operator Acreage Holdings.

How bad was the company's bottom line? Canopy reported a Q1 net loss of CA$1.28 billion, or CA$3.70 per share. That's close to five times greater than the worst loss the company has reported in any quarter during its entire history. Around CA$1.8 billion of that loss stemmed from the adjustments for Constellation's warrants.