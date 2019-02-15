Canopy Growth's Sizzling Third Quarter Results: 5 Things You'll Really Want to Know

If there was any question what company is the dominant player in the Canadian marijuana industry, it should now be settled. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) reported its third-quarter results Thursday evening and the big marijuana grower is clearly the leader.

This was a tremendously important quarter for Canopy, as it was the first time the company reported sales from the recently opened Canadian recreational marijuana market. Canopy's headline revenue number was great, but digging into its results revealed even more good news. Here are five things you'll really want to know from Canopy's sizzling Q3.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Ginormous revenue growth

Everyone expected Canopy Growth would report tremendous revenue growth in Q3. And that's exactly what the company did.

Canopy posted Q3 net revenue of 83 million in Canadian dollars, which is roughly $62 million in U.S. dollars. This reflected a ginormous year-over-year increase of 283%. The comparison to the previous quarter was nearly as impressive, with Canopy's net revenue soaring 256% over the second quarter.

Analysts had been optimistic about Canopy's performance, but reality proved to be even better than they anticipated. The consensus revenue estimate for Q3 was CA$81.1 million according to analysts surveyed by FactSet, nearly CA$2 million below Canopy's actual result.

2. A commanding recreational market share in Canada

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) beat Canopy to the punch earlier this week in reporting its results for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018. Aurora announced that it captured a market share of around 20% in the Canadian recreational pot market. Sounds good, right? Just wait.

Canopy Growth didn't include any market share information in its regulatory filings for Q3. However, we can get a pretty good idea of the company's market share by comparing its recreational sales to Aurora's.

Aurora reported recreational pot sales of CA$21.6 million. Canopy blew that number out of the water with recreational sales of CA$57.7 million. A little number crunching reveals that Canopy had a commanding market share of more than 50%.

3. Impressive international sales growth

In its second quarter, Canopy's international sales growth was lackluster -- European medical cannabis sales grew only 1.8% over the previous quarter. Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton said in the company's Q2 conference call that there were "a couple of hiccups of getting the normal run rate to Germany."

There were no hiccups in the third quarter. Canopy reported international sales of CA$2.7 million (around US$2 million), up 173% year over year. In Q2, international sales accounted for roughly 10% of total revenue, which at the time consisted almost entirely of medical cannabis sales. Canopy said that international sales generated 16% of its total medical cannabis sales in the third quarter, up from 5% from the year-ago period.

Most of Canopy's international revenue comes from its Spektrum Cannabis subsidiary in Germany. The company reported that 204 kilograms of medical cannabis were sold in Q3 in Germany at an average price of CA$13.28 per gram. In the second quarter, 164 kilograms of medical cannabis were sold in Germany at an average price of CA$13.58 per gram.