Canopy Growth Shares Surge After Q3 Results

TipRanks
·2 min read

Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) reported a decline in revenues in its second quarter, but its loss narrowed compared to a year earlier.

The giant cannabis company sells a wide range of products including cannabis-infused beverage, edibles, dried flowers, and vapes.

Revenue & Earnings

Net revenue came in at C$141 million for Q3 2022, a decrease of 8% from Q3 2021.

Global cannabis net revenue was C$83 million in the quarter, down from C$103.8 million, while other consumer products revenue totaled C$58 million, down from C$48.7 million a year earlier.

Canadian recreational cannabis sales fell 25% from a year earlier, while Canadian medical cannabis sales fell 7%. International and other cannabis sales fell 16%.

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, amounted to a loss of C$115 million (-C$0.28 per share), an improvement of C$714 million compared to the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2022 narrowed by C$1 million to C$67 million mainly due to the reduction in total SG&A expenses, mainly offset by lower sales and lower gross margins.

CEO Commentary

Canopy CEO David Klein said, "In the third quarter we actioned to win where it matters - driving record performance in our CPG business from both BioSteel and Storz & Bickel, while beginning to stabilize our Canadian business including maintaining the #1 position in premium flower. Our continued discipline and focus are expected to fortify Canopy's competitive positioning in Canada as we ambitiously build our U.S. CPG, CBD, and THC strategies."

Wall Street’s Take

On February 8, MKM Partners analyst William Kirk kept a Buy rating on WEED and set a price target of C$17. This implies 53.9% upside potential.

Overall, WEED scores a Moderate Sell rating among Wall Street analysts based on one Buy, four Holds, and six Sells. The average Canopy Growth price target of C$11.94 implies 7.6% upside potential to current levels

TipRanks’ Smart Score

Canopy Growth scores a 1 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that its stock has a good chance of performing worse than the overall market.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
Canopy Growth Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Watch
Concerned Shareholder Calls for Board Changes at HEXO
High Tide Revenue Rises 118% in FY 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canopy Growth shares rally after revenue beats analyst target

    Canopy Growth Corp. said Wednesday its third-quarter net loss narrowed to C$108.93 million, or C28 cents a share, from C$904.38 million, or C$2.43 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue at the cannabis company fell to C$155.02 million from C$169.91 million. Analysts expected Canopy Growth to lose C28 cents a share on revenue of C$135.9 million, according to a FactSet survey. Growth in consumer products such as BioSteel drinks and Storz & Bickel vapes was offset by a decline in Canadian cannabi

  • Why SolarEdge Shareholders Are Happy Today

    Shares of solar energy inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) lit up on Wednesday morning after its archrival in inverters -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) -- delivered a boffo earnings report for fiscal Q4 2021. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, SolarEdge stock is up a solid 6%. Releasing earnings after close of trading yesterday, Enphase announced that it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Robert Irwin Was Nearly Attacked by 12-Foot Crocodile While Attempting to Feed It at Australia Zoo

    The 18-year-old son of Steve Irwin shared a video of the encounter to his Instagram on Saturday

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • What Makes Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Kinder Morgan (KMI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Annaly (NLY) to Report Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

    Reduced prepayments in Q4 are anticipated to have aided Annaly's (NLY) asset yields and net interest income. Spread widening is expected to have affected book value.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Its long-term average annual return handily surpasses other investment vehicles, such as bonds, housing, and commodities (e.g., gold and oil). While the "Big Two," Bitcoin and Ethereum, are largely responsible for this nominal increase, it's meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's been busy dropping jaws and setting records. When 2021 began, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.