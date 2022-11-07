Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) adds CA$82m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 84%

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE:WEED) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

The recent uptick of 4.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Canopy Growth wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Canopy Growth grew revenue at 17% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 23% per year is due to the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Canopy Growth is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Canopy Growth stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.0% in the twelve months, Canopy Growth shareholders did even worse, losing 70%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Canopy Growth better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Canopy Growth (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Canopy Growth may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

