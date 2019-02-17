Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis: Who Had the Better Quarter?

Canada's two largest cannabis companies unveiled their quarterly results this week, and the results show that Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) remain locked in a battle to dominate what could become a $200 billion marketplace someday. The quarterly reports are particularly important because they give investors the first glimpse at how recreational marijuana use may affect future sales and profitability. Let's take a closer look to see which of these companies is making the most of this tantalizing market so far.

1. Powering up production

Investors are giving a lot of attention to planned annual marijuana production capacity, but the number that really matters is how many kilograms of product each of these companies is pushing out the warehouse door every quarter.

Canopy Growth has pegged its medical-marijuana market share above 30% in the past, making it Canada's top medical-marijuana provider. However, Aurora Cannabis has been acquiring competitors like crazy, and that has it nipping at Canopy Growth's heels. However, Aurora Cannabis' splashy acquisitions of CannaMed and MedReleaf last year weren't enough to allow it to sell as much marijuana as Canopy Growth when Canada's recreational market opened on Oct. 17.

In the quarter, Canopy Growth remained king, selling 10,102 kilograms of marijuana and marijuana equivalent products, including oils, while Aurora Cannabis sold nearly 7,000 kilograms. Although Canopy Growth retains the title as the bigger of the two in terms of selling product, it's hard to knock the 502% year-over-year increase at Aurora Growth. The two companies are both plowing big money into their grow facilities to increase yield, though, so it's too soon to say Aurora Cannabis can close the gap.

Company Kilograms Sold, Most Recent Quarter Kilograms Sold, Prior-Year Quarter Year-Over-Year Change Canopy Growth 10,102 2,330 334% Aurora Cannabis 6,999 1,162 502%

2. Sizzling-hot sales

The increase both companies have seen in kilograms sold means each of them delivered significant top-line sales growth during the quarter. What's worth watching, though, is pricing power and product mix, because that could be what separates these two stocks in the future.

Canopy Growth's net sales, after backing out excise taxes, jumped 282% year over year to $83 million Canadian last quarter, giving it a CA$332 million annualized sales run rate. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis' net sales skyrocketed 363% to CA$54.2 million because of its acquisitions, giving it a CA$216 million annual run rate.

Aurora Cannabis grew more quickly, but its selling prices per gram fell more than Canopy Growth's in the past year. Aurora Cannabis didn't reveal its overall average price per gram, but with dried cannabis and extract prices falling more than 20% in the period, it's safe to assume a 20%-plus drop across all products sold.

One reason Canopy Growth's prices may have held up better than Aurora's last quarter is product mix. Higher-priced extracts, including oils and softgels, represented 33% of Canopy Growth's revenue last quarter, up from 23% in the same quarter last year. At Aurora Cannabis, oils and extract sales were only 22% of net sales last quarter.

As more dried cannabis becomes available because of industrywide investments in grow capacity, it will become increasingly important for these companies to boost sales of value-added products that shore up pricing power.