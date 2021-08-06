CanSinoBIO COVID-19 says booster shot can reverse drop in antibodies

FILE PHOTO: China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Antibody levels in people inoculated with CanSino Biologics' (CanSinoBIO) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine fell by some 30% after six months, however a booster shot could offer a significant lift, a senior executive said late on Thursday.

The decline in antibodies does not necessarily mean the shots will lose their protection, though how fast they wane could still serve as an important indicator of the immune response, Zhu Tao, chief scientific officer at China's CanSinoBIO, said in an online presentation.

Apart from durable antibodies, researchers have said that other components in a person's immune system, such as T cells and B cell memory, elicited by COVID vaccines may also contribute to protection https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-variants-idUSKBN2BM3BZ.

Six months after being vaccinated with CanSinoBIO's shot, neutralising antibodies were at roughly 70% of the level seen 28 days after the shot, Zhu said, citing data from 35 vaccinated people.

When a second dose was given after six months, antibody levels shot up about eight fold two weeks after the shot, Zhu said, citing data from 28 people.

Five out of the seven vaccines approved in China are two-shot inactivated vaccines from Sinovac and state-backed Sinopharm that contain "killed" coronavirus. CanSinoBIO's shot uses a modified common cold virus known as adenovirus to ferry genetic information from the spike protein of the coronavirus into the human body.

A third booster shot of CanSinoBIO's vaccine three to six months after the second shot of an inactivated vaccine generated significantly higher antibody levels, versus using an inactivated vaccine as a third-dose booster, Zhu said. He cited data from about 200 participants in a clinical trial.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ignoring WHO call, major nations stick to vaccine booster plans

    PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany, France and Israel will go ahead with plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people are vaccinated around the world. The decision to press ahead with booster shots despite the WHO's strongest statement yet highlights the huge inequities in responses to the pandemic as richer nations ramp up programmes to protect citizens from the more infectious Delta variant. French President Emmanuel Macron said France was working on rolling out third doses to the elderly and vulnerable from September.

  • U.S. FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission criticized Facebook Inc on Thursday for making "misleading claims" to explain why it had disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform. Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers because of concerns about other users' privacy. Facebook had initially said that the decision was made out of a need for the social media giant to live up to a consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.

  • Moderna recommends third shot of vaccine to defend against new coronavirus strains

    Moderna said Thursday that people will likely need a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to protect against future mutations of the coronavirus, touting the “robust” antibody response generated by the additional shot.

  • Chinese EV maker Li Auto to raise $1.52 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto is targetting raising $1.52 billion in its Hong Kong dual primary listing at HK$118 per share, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The offer, which was flagged to investors, is at a 3.2% discount to the $31.35 closing price of the company's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on Thursday in the United States. Li Auto declined to comment.

  • WHO asks for halt to Covid-19 booster shots

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne of the University of Maryland joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest COVID-19 headlines.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500, close at records as jobless claims decline; Cigna slumps

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels ever on Thursday after data showed U.S. unemployment claims declined further last week, along with other mixed economic data in anticipation around Friday's job's report. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the Labor Department's report showed. "The directional change has continued to be improving in the last few weeks and now it's a new low since beginning the pandemic," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Why the WHO doesn’t want you to get a booster shot

    It's about equity and ending this pandemic, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

  • The Best At-Home Hair Color for Women, According to DIY Dye-ers

    At-home hair color has come a long way since the days of accidentally dyeing our strands orange before the winter formal. Between a much wider shade range to custom kits, there are plenty of user-friendly...

  • 26 Chadian troops killed in suspected jihadist attack

    At least 26 Chadian soldiers were killed in an attack by jihadist fighters in the troubled Lake Chad region, a senior local official said on Thursday.

  • Former President Obama scales back birthday bash amid COVID

    Former Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama has scaled back plans to celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, citing the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The outdoor event has been in the works for months, planned in line with public health guidelines and COVID safeguards, Obama spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said. "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Hankins said in a statement.

  • Inside the Martha’s Vineyard Home Where Barack Obama Will Host His 60th Birthday Bash

    The Obamas are significantly cutting back on their original guest list, out of pandemic-related safety precautions.

  • Rebel Wilson, 41, Looks Super Strong Wearing Bright Activewear—And You Can, Too

    Snag her look (on sale!) for your next sweat sesh.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • As the more contagious delta variant circulates, public health experts say herd immunity has become an even more distant goal

    The delta variant is twice as contagious as the original strain of the virus, and its ability to infect so many more people, including a small number of whom are fully vaccinated, is going to make it even harder to achieve herd immunity.

  • Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

    The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres. The Taliban's rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman, one of the three congressional Republicans suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for not wearing masks during a vote on the U.S. House floor, has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the second member of South Carolina's delegation to do so. Representing South Carolina's 5th District since 2017, Norman is part of a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a mandate earlier this year that members wear masks while on the House floor.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Music’s great vaccine divide: the rockers who refuse to get the jab

    The end, we are told, is in sight. Yet the issue of Covid-19 vaccines continues to tear the music world apart. Earlier this week The Offspring’s drummer Pete Parada said he’d been ousted from the American pop-punk group on the eve of a vast world tour because he’d refused to get jabbed. Guitar legend Eric Clapton has said he won’t perform at any venue that requires proof of vaccination as an entry requirement. And Foo Fighters’ recent US comeback gig was disrupted by anti-vax protestors after at

  • Bill Gates Admits to 'Sadness' & 'Regrets' in First Interview on Melinda Gates Divorce

    Now that Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced, the Microsoft founder sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN to talk about his current mobilization plans to combat COVID-19. Of course, the TV journalist wasn’t going to let him squeak out of the interview without addressing a few major questions that have hovered over his […]

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.