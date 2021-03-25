CanSinoBIO offered tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX: exec

FILE PHOTO: China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) has proposed supplying "tens of million of doses" of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, a senior company executive said.

China has four locally developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for public use and pledged earlier to supply 10 million doses to COVAX without specifying the time frame of delivery. CanSinoBIO, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) have applied to join the initiative.

Pierre Morgon, senior vice president at CanSinoBIO, said the firm made the proposal in December to supply vaccines between late 2021 and the end of 2022.

"We are happy to go beyond 2022 if there was still an expectation to do so," he told Reuters in an interview, adding it made its offer at a middle single digit U.S. dollar per dose.

"I can't tell you the exact number, but I can tell you, it's a very competitive price," Morgon said.

The offering to COVAX, which is backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is the lowest price in the "tiered pricing mechanism" that CanSinoBIO uses in markets outside China, where richer countries are subject to higher prices.

There is a more than threefold factor difference between the highest price offer and the lowest, Morgon said.

Its vaccine, jointly developed with China's military research institute, is approved for use in China, Pakistan, Hungary and Mexico.

The three Chinese vaccine makers are still awaiting decisions on whether they can be included in the WHO's Emergency Use Listing, a prerequisite to join COVAX.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting suspect identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa

    The suspect in the horrific supermarket shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, was identified Tuesday as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a local man who bought a semiautomatic assault pistol last week. The 21-year-old from Arvada, Colorado, is now facing 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Monday afternoon massacre at a King Soopers grocery store, Boulder Police Chief ...

  • Caribbean appeals to Biden to share vaccines with U.S. 'third border'

    Several Caribbean island nations have issued a plea to the United States to share its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines with the region as it has said it would with Mexico and Canada, calling on it not to neglect its "third border." The independent island states of the Caribbean archipelago - except for Cuba, which is developing its own homegrown vaccines - have complained of inequitable global access to vaccines hurting countries like them without the financial or political heft to seal deals. These nations have only received a dribble of shots as donations from India or through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, while neighboring Caribbean islands that are still territories of former colonial powers, like the Cayman islands, have already started mass vaccinations.

  • China Stocks’ 15% Rout Shows What Happens When Stimulus Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market is showing the world what happens when central banks and governments start exiting pandemic-era stimulus -- and it’s not pretty.The CSI 300 Index has lost 15% since climbing to a 13-year high last month as concern about tighter monetary policy replaced optimism about the economic recovery. Like elsewhere, the rally had been led by investors chasing a small number of stocks, many of whom piled in at the top as a frenzy grew. Now the gauge is trailing MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark by the most since 2016 this month and the most popular mutual funds are getting crushed.Central banks around the world are dealing with the aftermath of last year’s multiple interest-rate cuts and trillions of dollars in stimulus. Some, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have said they’ll stick to their loose policies for now. Others are being forced to act by inflation risks. Brazil last week became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Norway is also turning more hawkish.Investors in February began pricing in higher U.S. growth and consumer prices, bringing forward their opinion of how soon the Fed would be forced to raise interest rates. While that’s meant technical corrections in overpriced markets like the Nasdaq, none of the world’s stock benchmarks are falling faster than China’s.“China’s stock-market rout may reveal the challenge for stimulus withdrawal globally given that China is ‘first in, first out’ in the pandemic,” said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore.China has reasons to taper stimulus faster than other major economies. A tighter grip on the pandemic, a fixation with deleveraging, and a lack of investment choices for its citizens are some of them. But there’s little doubt the nation’s stock market has led the way since Covid-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.As the virus began to take root in the first two months of 2020, the CSI 300 slumped 12%, while global stocks continued to climb to new highs. When the MSCI All-Country World Index began sinking a few weeks later amid evidence the virus was spreading globally, China’s stock market was already rebounding on optimism more stimulus was on the way. By July, the rally had made local equities among the world’s hottest. China’s index peaked on Feb. 10, having surged 65% from last year’s low, before tanking.Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG cut their recommendation of Chinese stocks to the equivalent of sell this week, saying the country’s markets are likely to “suffer a bigger payback” than others from the gains seen during the pandemic. That’s the brokerage’s second downgrade of Chinese equities in five weeks.“We took our profit on China A-shares in early February, given the prospects of tighter domestic macro policies,” Jean-Louis Nakamura, Asia Pacific chief investment officer for Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch, wrote in a client newsletter this week.The CSI 300 fell as much as 0.9% on Thursday before erasing losses. It last traded up 0.2%.The Communist Party has good reason to be concerned about excessive stimulus. When the global financial crisis hit in 2008, China turned to credit to bolster its economy. The resulting pile of debt to this day threatens the stability of the country’s financial system. Inflows into onshore stocks and bonds last year are also fueling concern among officials about distortions to asset prices, especially if the money starts to flow back out.Lessons from the past mean there’s a greater focus in China on the risks caused by too much liquidity, both domestically and abroad. The government has revived a campaign to cut leverage that was shelved amid the trade war with the U.S., as well as efforts to limit the impact of “hot money.”“China’s policy exit remains one of the most important uncertainties to its own recovery and financial markets ahead,” Li-Gang Liu, managing director and chief China economist at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a report this month.(Updates with today’s trading in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Astra Pares Covid Vaccine Efficacy Data After U.S. Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc reported a slightly lower efficacy rate for its Covid-19 vaccine after the results of an American clinical trial were criticized as outdated, raising further questions over the embattled shot and potentially delaying its approval in the U.S.The vaccine was 76% effective at protecting volunteers against the coronavirus, the U.K. drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an earlier estimate of 79%, which was based on data gathered through Feb. 17.The latest twist created another layer of uncertainty for a product already facing dwindling support in Europe following months of confusion and missteps. Although the vaccine is still expected to play a crucial role in curbing the global pandemic as governments around the world have ordered millions of doses, the repeated blunders risk further eroding public confidence in the immunization.“The difference between 76% and 79% is a rounding error, probably just a handful of cases,” said Paula Cannon, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, where she leads a research team that studies viruses. “But it’s so important for us to be completely transparent and accurate because we are building public trust.”The findings were based on 190 symptomatic cases that developed among the 32,449 volunteers who participated in the trial, which includes 49 cases that weren’t counted as part of the initial analysis. The company didn’t disclose how many of those infections occurred in the group that received the vaccine and how many in the one administered a placebo.There are another 14 people with probable or possible infections, so the total number of cases may still change -- which may cause the overall efficacy rate to adjust again.Too Rushed?Astra shares were little changed in London trading. The Cambridge, England-based company emphasized that the marginal changes in protection rate did not detract from the vaccine’s overall efficacy.“The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults,” said Mene Pangalos, the company’s executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals research and development.“We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and preparing for the roll-out of millions of doses across America,” he said.Some of Astra’s challenges reflect the unprecedented urgency of Covid-19 vaccine development, in which years-long processes have been compressed into several months.“The problem with AstraZeneca is that they have had a couple of black eyes,” said Cannon. “I don’t think it’s malicious, it just reflects trying to get a vaccine out in the middle of a pandemic.”Older PatientsIn an unusual move earlier this week, a group of experts working with the company on the safety of its U.S. clinical trial contacted government agencies late on Monday to express concern about data that AstraZeneca made public just hours earlier. The company responded by saying it would soon release fresh estimates.The vaccine developed with the University of Oxford was 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations.Older volunteers got the most benefit from the shot, with 85% of those aged 65 and over protected against symptomatic Covid. That finding is particularly important as it shows the vaccine benefits those most at risk from the virus, said Paul Griffin, director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services and associate professor of medicine at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.The U.S. trial data was seen as important because earlier research conducted in the U.K. and Brazil sowed confusion by producing two different efficacy readings. Plus, those tests failed to include enough elderly people to establish efficacy for that crucial patient group.“Getting that message out to the community has been challenging, when other vaccines have had a much more simple message,” Griffin said. “Having a lot more complex one -- with lots of different facets being released at different times -- also has confused people. It has made some people apprehensive.”(Updates with Astra shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada border agents had valid interest in Huawei CFO, prosecutor tells extradition judge

    Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.

  • Blinken offers shared vision to US allies in U-turn on Trump

    The US's relationship with its NATO allies frayed under Donald Trump

  • Chicago doctor who treated COVID in Wuhan reflects on 1st year of pandemic

    For most in the medical field, the past year has been an ordeal like no other, and for one Chicago doctor it began with a journey to Wuhan, China in 2020.

  • 34% of Americans hesitant to get vaccinated would get Johnson & Johnson; AstraZeneca releases updated information: Live COVID-19 updates

    51% of people still unvaccinated say they would get the shot if offered to them. AstraZeneca releases updated information. The latest COVID news.

  • Biden’s closest Senate ally emerges as a shadow secretary of state

    The president dispatched Sen. Chris Coons to Ethiopia recently for an urgent diplomatic mission.

  • Ex-NYPD officer said to have shaken tambourine during Capitol riot is charged

    Sara Carpenter, who worked for the New York Police Department for a decade, was accused of illegally entering the Capitol and charged with several misdemeanors.

  • Facebook says hackers in China used platform to spy on Uighur diaspora, stops short of blaming Beijing

    Hackers based in China used Facebook to spy on the Uighur diaspora, the company announced Wednesday, though Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy stopped short of directly blaming the Chinese government. "We can see geographic attribution based on the activity, but we can't actually prove who's behind the operation," he told journalists, per NBC News. China's Uighur population, a largely Muslim ethnic minority group in the northwest Xinjiang region, has been subject to human rights abuses in China for years. China denies any mistreatment, admitting only that members of the Uighur population are sent to "re-education camps." But there are reports detailing long prison stints, torture, forced labor, and sterilization. The Trump administration deemed what's happening in Xinjiang a genocide, and the Biden administration doesn't appear likely to change Washington's stance. It appears that Uighurs outside Xinjiang are also being targeted. Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage, told reporters that the hackers created Facebook personas "designed to look like journalists that focus on issues critical to the Uighur community, that are designed to look like activists that might be standing up for the Uighur community, designed to look like members of the community." Then, he said, they "use that as a way to trick them into clicking these links to expose their devices." Again, Facebook says it has no evidence Beijing is aware of or behind the cyberattacks, but Steven Adair, the CEO of Volexity, a cybersecurity company that in 2019 published research that found China's hackers "had gone to extreme measures to hack and spy on Uighurs," didn't need much convincing, NBC News reports. "Who else would have the resources, the time, and effort to go after these people? If you told me it was Iceland, I'd be pretty surprised," he said. Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementNew York's Cuomo reportedly got special COVID-19 testing for family members, other VIPs last year

  • Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

    The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for “sovereignty patrols” in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

  • A third of Danes wouldn't accept AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot: survey

    One in three Danes would decline to get a COVID-19 shot using AstraZeneca's vaccine, local media outlets TV 2 and Politiken reported late on Wednesday, citing a recent survey. Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine due to a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere. Several countries, including France and Germany, have resumed using the vaccine following an investigation into the reports by the European Union's drug watchdog, which said last week it was still convinced the benefits outweigh the risks.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • A mesmerizing photo shows powerful magnetic fields swirling around a black hole

    The image illustrates that magnetic fields are strong enough to prevent some matter from getting sucked into the event horizon.

  • More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, its health minister said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures. Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens and residents over 16. In a statement announcing the milestone amid a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on citizens "to follow (health) guidelines so that the coronavirus does not return".

  • Do you know who you're talking to? Candace Parker and Shaq are becoming the Internet's favorite duo

    WNBA star Candace Parker has been schooling Shaq during 'NBA on TNT' segments.

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

    The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. The man accused of opening fire on three massage businesses in the Atlanta area bought his gun just hours before the attack — no waiting required. In the wake of the shootings, which together left 18 people dead, President Joe Biden renewed calls for stronger gun laws — including banning assault weapons and expanding background checks.

  • 12 human foods that you can feed to your dog

    From blueberries and bananas to eggs and peanut butter, some everyday foods are OK and sometimes beneficial for your pet to enjoy in moderation.