CanSino's inhaled COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

FILE PHOTO: China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business.

The inhaled version of Cansino's adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

"The approval will have a positive impact on the company's performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies," CanSino said.

The company cautioned, however, that it will face fierce competition from other vaccines in China that have also obtained government approval or are in clinical trials.

China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, Livzon said on Friday, one of just two new products against the disease the country had cleared in more than a year.

Cansino also said it was uncertain when its vaccine would be able to go to market, since additional administrative approvals are still needed, while sales would depend on the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad, as well as China's vaccination rate.

China has seen a recent flare-up in COVID outbreaks. The southern tech hub of Shenzhen imposed a weekend lockdown in most parts of the city on Saturday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu put its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday.

Mainland China reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 3, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, compared with 1,988 new cases a day earlier.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia tells UN inspectors rocket performed '180-degree' flip to land at Zaporizhzhia plant

    A Russian handler told UN inspectors that a rocket made a 180-degree turn before impact close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attempt to convince them it had not been fired from Russian-held territory.

  • Fall Boosters Are Here. Your Questions, Answered.

    The updated shots, designed to work against the current variations of Covid-19, come as people return to schools and offices and holidays approach.

  • Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the agency's experts, who arrived at Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the fourth and last operational line was down.

  • Adidas' wildly popular Cloudfoam sneakers are nurse-approved — and on sale for Labor Day!

    Start the day on the right foot: This fan-favorite running shoe has a cushy memory foam sole.

  • As teachers worry, kids at Ukraine cadet school wait for war

    The heavy rubber gas masks placed atop small wooden desks are nothing strange to these children as they file past the bomb shelter's iron door to attend classes in weapons theory. Unique in Ukraine, Volodymyr the Great school Number 23 on the outskirts of Kyiv trains children to become military cadets, starting at the age of 7. The school officially reopens Friday for the first time since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • China reports 1,848 new COVID cases for Sept 3 vs 1,988 day earlier

    Mainland China reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 3, of which 384 were symptomatic and 1,464 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,988 new cases a day earlier, of which 502 were symptomatic and 1,486 were asymptomatic infections that China counts separately. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 244,708 cases with symptoms.

  • We the people have broken our country. Division in Washington reflects that fact.

    Our system is a representative democracy: the government reflects the American public. If the government is broken, it is because the people are.

  • Colombia’s new president becoming dangerously chummy with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua | Opinion

    Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist guerrilla who campaigned as a moderate, has not yet completed his first month in office. But his first steps on the foreign-policy and human-rights fronts already have been disappointing.

  • Russia, West step up energy war

    STORY: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, the U.N. nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday, while Moscow keeps its main gas pipeline to Germany shut, stepping up an energy war with the West.Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been controlled by Russian troops since soon after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The IAEA also said only one of the station's six reactors remained in operation, but it continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line.It has become one of the focal points of the conflict, with each side blaming the other for shelling around the plant.Transmission lines to the plant were cut last week and the facility was cut off from the national grid for the first time in its history, prompting power cuts in various regions of Ukraine. Emergency generators kicked in to keep the vital cooling process running.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed Russian shelling for the cutoff and said a radiation leak had narrowly been avoided, while Russia's defense ministry on Saturday blamed Ukraine for the shelling. Reuters could not confirm any details of the Russian accusations.Ukraine and the West have said Russia is using the site as a base for heavy weapons in a move to discourage Ukraine from firing on it, which Russia denies. Russia has so far resisted international calls to pull troops out of the plant and demilitarize the area.Meanwhile, Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut on Saturday, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages. Already struggling to tame soaring gas prices, European leaders had expected the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to resume flows after maintenance this week, but Russia abruptly canceled the restart, citing an oil leak. Europe has accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies in what Moscow has called an "economic war" with the West over the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow puts the blame on Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

  • Truss Plan to ‘Turbo-Charge’ UK Economy Already Alarms Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Liz Truss is set to become UK prime minister this week with her plan to “turbo-charge” the economy by slashing taxes already worrying investors amid double-digit inflation. The foreign secretary is the front-runner to replace Boris Johnson, and Conservative Party members are expected to name her as their leader on Monday. She would take office after declaring a willingness to run up the

  • Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian Air Force for decent performance

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:19 On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the Ukrainian Air Force for decent results of their work, and thanked the military personnel.

  • Livzon Pharma's COVID vaccine gets approval as booster in China

    China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, the company said on Friday, one of just two new products against the disease the country has cleared in more than a year. Livzon's vaccine, based on the original coronavirus, if rolled out to the general public would widen booster options for China's 1.4 billion population, of which 90% have been vaccinated and nearly 60% have received a booster dose. The United States has authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, while countries, including Canada and the UK, also have ordered updated Omicron vaccine boosters for campaigns later this year.

  • China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches

    Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

  • 17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

    Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements. Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California’s ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't.

  • U.K. to begin rollout of new COVID vaccination campaign

    The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant.

  • UFC Paris headliner Tai Tuivasa: Ciryl Gane elusive, but ‘if I dink him, I sink him’

    "One of the most elusive, maybe, fighters with his speed and his movement. But if I dink him, I sink him."

  • No going back to reliance on Russian gas from here

    Many observers see Russia's halt of the flow of gas as an attempt to blackmail Europe over supplies.

  • Iran arms over 50 cities with defense system amid heightened tension with US

    Iran has armed its cities and towns with a civil defense system that will allow its armed forces to quickly react should it be attacked by a foreign force.

  • When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued

    The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.

  • President Biden calls on Mississippi governor 'to act' on Jackson water crisis

    President Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems.