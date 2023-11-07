'Canstruction' challenge helps feed New Yorkers

Reuters Videos
0

STORY: This giant pigeon made from canned

tuna is helping feed New Yorkers in need

It’s part of a design competition

called ‘Canstruction’

which donates all of the canned

goods to charity City Harvest

This year, 28 teams transformed

45,000 cans into enormous statues

(Jennifer Greene, Founding member, Canstruction New York)

"'Canstruction' has teams of architects and engineers and students that they mentor. They design and build these giant structures out of full cans of food. You see the 'Best Original Design' behind me, and they're juried for six different awards. And after the exhibit's over, we donate all the food to City Harvest."

Recommended Stories