'Canstruction' challenge helps feed New Yorkers
STORY: This giant pigeon made from canned
tuna is helping feed New Yorkers in need
It’s part of a design competition
called ‘Canstruction’
which donates all of the canned
goods to charity City Harvest
This year, 28 teams transformed
45,000 cans into enormous statues
(Jennifer Greene, Founding member, Canstruction New York)
"'Canstruction' has teams of architects and engineers and students that they mentor. They design and build these giant structures out of full cans of food. You see the 'Best Original Design' behind me, and they're juried for six different awards. And after the exhibit's over, we donate all the food to City Harvest."