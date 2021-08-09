'They can't arrest all of us': Rand Paul calls for defiance against COVID-19 restrictions

Sen. Rand Paul released a video Monday pleading with the public to resist COVID-19 regulations issued by the government.

The Kentucky Republican asserted that a unified public rejection of restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus would be too much for the government to handle and that "petty tyrants and bureaucrats" would be forced to drop mask mandates and similar policies.

"It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us," Paul said in the video. "They can't keep all of your kids home from school. They can't keep every government building closed, although I've got a long list of ones they might keep closed or ought to keep closed."

Paul, a licensed physician and practicing ophthalmologist, is known in the Senate for his libertarian views and vocal criticism of COVID-19 regulations since the beginning of the pandemic.



Paul specifically called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden by name, saying, "We have either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screenings and random testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power reign over the Capitol."

Paul also criticized "anti-science" mask mandates levied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?" Paul wrote in a message accompanying the video. "Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom."

This comes after the CDC asked the public to continue wearing masks in "high transmission" areas regardless of vaccination status.

"To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission," the CDC stated. "You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance."

The CDC has also pushed for those who have already been infected with the virus to get vaccinated anyway, saying the vaccine is more effective than natural immunity.

Paul has consistently been one of the most prominent critics of the Biden administration's COVID-19 policies.

“Rather than listening to government scolds, look to the science of immunology: and once you’re 2 weeks out from the vaccine, or have recovered from the actual infection, trash your mask and live free again,” Paul said in a tweet in March of last year.

Paul also announced in May 2021 he has declined vaccination, saying he had already built a "natural immunity" to the virus after contracting COVID-19 earlier in the year.

The senator has also made enemies with Dr. Anthony Fauci, clashing with his recommended adherence to the CDC's guidance.

Paul also sent a criminal referral letter to the Justice Department alleging Fauci lied before Congress about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

