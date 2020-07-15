New police body camera footage details George Floyd's last moments before his death

A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd can be seen in the Brooklyn borough New York City.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Newly revealed police body camera footage viewed and reported by outlets like CNN and NPR shows the struggle between Minneapolis police and George Floyd before his death in custody.

The footage was taken from Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who arrested Floyd in a struggle that lasted several minutes before he was placed into a neck restraint by officer Derek Chauvin.

The footage reportedly shows Floyd's last words were "I can't breathe," which he gasped while struggling with officers.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Police body camera footage viewed by CNN on Wednesday reveals new details in the moments leading up to George Floyd's death in police custody.

CNN reported the video shows Floyd sobbing "I can't breathe" as Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds on May 25th. These were his last few words before appearing to lose consciousness.

The body camera footage that was taken from Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng was made available for public viewing Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on Wednesday.

Floyd was arrested on May 25 after officers responded to a local marked to investigate reports of someone using a counterfeit $20 bill.

The videos viewed by the outlet show that approximately 36 seconds after speaking with a store employee, both officers approached the car Floyd was in. After knocking with a flashlight, officer Lane pointed his gun at Floyd and yelled, "Put your f------ hands up right now," CNN reported.

Three minutes into the video, Floyd was pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed while pleading with the officers, according to CNN.

The report said the footage showed Floyd yelling as Kueng tried to push Floyd into the car while Lane tried to pull him in from the other side. While yelling in the struggle with officers, CNN reported that Floyd could be heard saying, "I can't breathe" for the first time.

Floyd then fell out on Lane's side of the car before officers Thao and Chauvin appeared on the video to restrain Floyd, CNN reported. Chauvin then pressed his knee into Floyd's neck at about 11 minutes and 23 seconds into the video.

Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," could be heard around 16 minutes into the video, according to the report.

The Minneapolis Police Department has not released the video due to the open investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. However, the footage was made available for in-person viewings on Wednesday and reported by other outlets like NPR.

All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been criminally charged. Officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Kueng, Lane, and Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

"I can't breathe" has become a rallying cry for anti-racism and police brutality protestors in recent years, particularly after Eric Garner's 2014 death. A gasping Garner was seen on video telling New York City police officers 11 times he couldn't breathe, while he lay face-down on a Staten Island sidewalk as an officer held him in a chokehold just before he died.

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Read the original article on Insider