'Can't bring knife to fistfight,' prosecutor tells jury in Enfield stabbing case

Oct. 8—HARTFORD — In his in final argument Thursday in the trial of Shyhiem "Trey" Adams in the stabbing death of Enfield High School student Justin Brady, prosecutor John F. Fahey gave the jury a rundown on some of the many complexities of Connecticut's self-defense law.

But his final words on the subject were simple.

"You can't bring a knife to a fistfight," the prosecutor told the six-member jury in Hartford Superior Court.

FINAL ARGUMENTS

CASE: Shyhiem "Trey" Adams is charged with first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering in the stabbing death of Enfield High School sophomore Justin Brady in September 2018.

MAJOR ISSUES: Adams' intent in stabbing Brady, whether Adams acted in self-defense

Adams, who is now 21 but was 18 when he fatally stabbed the 16-year-old Brady, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering. The fight occurred around midnight on Sept. 9-10, 2018 on the street in front of Assistant Town Attorney Mark Cerrato's Hoover Lane home.

The manslaughter charge is under a provision of the law that deals with causing death while acting "with the intent to cause serious physical injury."

Defense lawyer Christopher D. Parker argued that Adams had no such intent. He said Brady was on top of Adams punching him and cited Adams' testimony that he was "swinging wildly."

Adams was doing that "just to get Justin Brady off of him," Parker told the jury. "That was his only intent."

But Fahey saw the issue of Adams' intent differently.

"When Justin was getting the better of him, he decided to inflict serious physical injury," the prosecutor said of Adams.

A major issue in the case is whether Adams stabbed Brady in self-defense. Fahey told the jury that Connecticut law provides eight ways for the prosecution to defeat a self-defense claim — and that if the jury finds any one of them proven "that's the end."

The law allows a person to use deadly force only if he "reasonably believes" that the other person is "using or about to use deadly physical force" or "inflicting or about to inflict great bodily harm."

The prosecutor said no one has suggested that Brady had a weapon.

"The only one who had a weapon from minute one here was Shyhiem Adams," Fahey told the jury.

But Parker replied, "Fists can be a deadly weapon."

The defense lawyer's theory is that, while Brady beat Adams on the ground, Adams was reaching around Brady's body and stabbing him in the back.

"All the significant wounds are in the back area," Parker told the jury.

But the prosecutor said that the testimony of "independent witnesses" indicates that "this stabbing starts before they ever go to the ground."

"He didn't even try anything less than deadly physical force," the prosecutor said of Adams.

Connecticut law prohibits use of force by a person who provokes another person to use force — and does so in order to injure or kill that person.

The prosecutor argued that Adams provoked the fight by starting the exchange of Snapchat messages that led to it — and by having a knife out before Brady punched him.

The law also prohibits use of force in cases of "combat by agreement not specifically authorized by law," and Fahey argued that that is what happened in this case.

He also said Adams should have retreated from the fight because he could do so in complete safety in a variety of ways, including staying in the house or running out the back door.

But Parker replied that it was the middle of the night in Enfield — and Adams is an African American who was listening to Cerrato's son, Michael Cerrato, tell him to fight or get out of the house.

The jury began deliberating late Thursday afternoon and was to continue today.

