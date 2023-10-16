'You can't change the world, but you can change one prison': Mother reacts to son's abuse

The mother of one of three inmates abused by two former Lee County Jail deputies is calling for justice and accountability after both were sentenced to probation.

Lee County Judge Josephine Gagliardi on Monday sentenced Enzo Finamore, 24, to six months of probation and ordered no contact with the inmate he injured, Keith Lamza, 44.

During a phone call, Lamza's mother, Carolyn Sammis, said her "entire body started shaking" after she learned the deputies' fate.

"Those officers tortured my son and those other men," Sammis said.

Lamza, along with two other inmates, suffered first- and second-degree burns caused by hot water poured on them.

Two deputies pleaded no contest to downgraded charges

Gagliardi had sentenced jail guard Casey Howell, 27, to one year of probation and ordered no contact with victims Yunier Graveran-Gonzalez, 26, formerly of Cape Coral, and Rickey Rumph, 57, of Fort Myers.

Court records indicate that the charges against Howell and Finamore were downgraded from felony offenses to misdemeanor cases on March 10.

The two former deputies caused first- and second-degree burns after they poured hot water on several inmates, authorities said.

Finamore was charged with injuring Lamza. Lamza's injuries included redness and discoloration to his right palm, which appeared to be healing. He was housed at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Core facility when the injury occurred.

Finamore admitted to throwing hot water on Lamza in response to his alleged misbehavior in the cell, according to the report. The inmates allegedly kicked their cell door and window.

Calls for help unheeded, mother says

Sammis, who lives in Pennsylvania, said she had been trying for weeks to get help for her son. She said she called the State Attorney's Office and the Florida Attorney General on several occasions inquiring about her son's case.

"The officers get a slap on the wrist and off they go," Sammis said.

Lamza lost "a lot of weight" while he remained in custody for about three months, Sammis said, adding that her son was afraid to use his hands to eat, fearing others would observe his injuries.

"My son was in jail for battery three months," she said. "Where's the justice in that?"

At the time, Lamza was in custody, charged with criminal mischief, court records indicate. The records indicate he admitted to the offense on May 16. He's since relocated to Pennsylvania.

Jail records indicate he was booked Feb. 3 and released Feb. 21.

Sammis said Lamza sometimes has inability to control himself and called for reform in corrections officers' training.

"It happened for months," Sammis said. "Nobody even noticed this happening? That's why I'm flabbergasted."

Sammis expressed sympathy for the other victims in the case.

"I have to feel for the moms of the other inmates, too," Sammis said. "You're supposed to be looking to policemen for protection."

She said she can't think of a word that "accurately" describes her frustration and to head to Thesaurus.com and go with the "strongest possible word."

A mother's plea for jail reform

Sammis said nothing is changing in the system to help inmates like her son, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"He was under their protection, and they neglected that job," Sammis said. "It just disheartens me."

Sammis said mental stability "is not being approached appropriately."

"It's a major problem in this country," Sammis said. "(The deputies) got no punishment for what they did."

Graveran-Gonzalez and Rumph were in custody on several charges.

Graveran-Gonzalez was booked Feb. 2 and released April 4 on charges of fraud and loitering. His trial is scheduled Oct. 31.

Rumph was charged with assault and battery on a person aged 65 or older. He was booked Sept. 12, 2022, and pleaded no contest July 6. He was sentenced to 364 days with credit for time served, court records indicate.

Throughout the investigation, authorities determined Howell injured Graveran-Gonzalez Rumph.

According to the report, Rumph's injuries included redness and irritation to his upper body, while Graveran-Gonzalez showed signs of extreme redness and irritation, coupled with pin-sized pustules that developed into what appeared to be blisters.

Howell admitted throwing hot water on Rumph and Graveran-Gonzalez after they kicked on the cell door and window, the report says.

Has the family been updated on the case?

Sammis said Lamza was subpoenaed "months ago," alerted he might have to testify in court should the case go to trial, but he hadn't received any updates.

She added he doesn't have enough money to make the trip down.

"He's living by a thread right now," she said.

Abuse charges prompted immediate changes at jail

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said they removed hot water dispensers from the officers in the wing and added cameras at the location.

They also added a supervisor to observe the unit directly. Both deputies were placed on administrative leave.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office declined comment on the sentences Monday afternoon.

Not the first, and not the last, mom claim of jail abuse

Sammis said her son since moved to Pennsylvania in September and is living off Social Security.

"He's not the first one," Sammis said of her son's abuse at the jail. "He's not the last one."

Sammis said she's hopeful Lamza's case will spark change.

"You can't change the world, but you can change one prison," Sammis said.

