Can't eat meat on Fridays because of Lent? Here's what Catholics, Christians can eat

Aside from giving up something, those that observe Lent will also be spending the next seven Fridays whipping out those fish recipes and abstain from eating meat.

Lent, which typically is the time period from Ash Wednesday through Easter, is meant to be observed with self-sacrifice, prayer and other religious activities leading up to Easter, and one of the rituals is not to eat meat on Fridays during Lent.

A 2017 Lifeway Research survey found that 43% of people who attend church services at least once a month said they observe Lent, including 82% of Catholics who regularly attend services and 30% of Protestants.

Those who observe often cook seafood or attend fish fries to eat. It's even the reason why McDonald's Filet-O-Fish exists. However, the rules of what people are allowed to eat can get confusing.

Here's what to know about what people can and can't eat on Fridays during Lent:

Volunteer Rodney Ford, who replenishes the cod with help from Tanya Myers for the lunch crowd at a fish fry on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the VFW Post 3944 in Overland, Mo. Fish fries are common on Fridays during Lent.

Why can't you eat meat on Fridays during Lent?

It wasn't that long ago when Catholic Church law said worshipers weren't allowed to eat meat on Fridays at all, according to the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as it was in place until 1966.

"That's when Catholics started eating meat on Friday, because it wasn't strictly forbidden anymore," William Johnston, associate professor of religious studies at the University of Dayton, told USA TODAY.

In 1983, the Code of Canon Law of the Catholic Church revised the rule to where meat wasn't allowed to be eaten on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, the Archdiocese says, adding the U. S. Catholic Conference of Bishops extended the law to include all Fridays during Lent.

Children and elderly people are usually exempt from fasting and giving up meat.

What is the meaning of not eating meat?

Abstaining from eating meat reflects the life of Jesus Christ.

"Since Jesus sacrificed his flesh for us on Good Friday, we refrain from eating flesh meat in his honor on Fridays," the Archdiocese said.

Johnston adds refraining from eating meat is a form of penance – admitting to any wrongdoings and sins while turning back to belief in God.

What can't you eat on Fridays during Lent?

Johnston says worshipers aren't suppose to eat anything that is "flesh meat," as the Holy Spirit Parish in San Jose, California, says the restricted meats come from land.

Here's what people aren't suppose to eat on Fridays during Lent:

Beef (cow)

Pork (pig)

Chicken

Turkey

Sheep

The Parish said meat juices and liquid foods made from meat – such as broth, soups, meat gravies, sauces and seasonings – are allowed.

What can you eat on Fridays during Lent? Fish, eggs and alligators

While flesh meat isn't allowed, the Archdiocese says non-flesh products of the animals is good to have. This includes:

Milk

Eggs

Cheese

Butter

All fish, salt and freshwater, are good to eat and are among the most popular options to have during the time period. Here are some other options:

Fish

Shrimp

Crab

Lobster

Shellfish

The Holy Spirit Parish adds amphibians and reptiles also allowed to be eaten on Fridays. A 2022 article from the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, part of the USA TODAY Network, noted alligators and other animal are allowed because of their swimming abilities.

Johnston said while fish is allowed, having expensive types of fish or seafood is discouraged.

