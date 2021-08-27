'We can't do enough': Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tissue holders sit atop the conference table where the congressman's aides field frantic requests from constituents desperate for help in getting friends and loved ones out of Afghanistan before it's too late.

The stories have poured in by the thousands with heartbreaking pleas not to be left behind.

The tissues are used for crying breaks, one of the aides explained.

“The hardest part is just the sense of helplessness," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “We’re seeing all of this, you know, anxiety, and we can’t do enough.”

Across the county, the offices of members of Congress have become makeshift crisis centers, flooded with requests for help getting people onto one of the last flights leaving the Kabul airport before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of all U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan.

More than 105,000 people have been evacuated since the Taliban takeover Aug. 14, in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. The work could hardly be more urgent or dangerous as Thursday's suicide bombing attack killing 13 U.S. Marines and injuring 18 demonstrated. Nearly 100 Afghans were also killed and scores more wounded.

Biden said after the devastating attack that the U.S. would not be intimidated, “and our mission will go on." But he also acknowledged the limits of what can be done as the U.S. focuses on safe passage for Americans, while countless others remain, many fearful for their futures.

“Getting every single person out is - can’t be guaranteed of anybody," Biden said.

In the race against time, the lawmakers are stepping up where the other branches of the U.S. government have maxed out. It’s infuriating, emotional work, the rare undertaking that crosses party lines, Republicans and Democrats, working around the clock, to help the friends, family, and loved ones of their constituents — and helping the U.S. keep its word.

In Northern Virginia, the office of Democratic Rep. Don Beyer reports that the number of constituent requests coming in — more than 100 a day — is what they would typically have in a full month. The area is home to many Afghans as well as military personnel and defense contractors, some with ties to the region. In the adjacent congressional district, the office of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly reports that staff has submitted the names of nearly 10,000 Americans and Afghan interpreters and others to the State Department for consideration.

Swalwell’s district is home to a large Afghan diaspora community. The city of Fremont has a neighborhood called Little Kabul. But from coast to coast, and across the heartland, lawmakers around the country are also seeing huge spikes in requests for help.

Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon said his office is working with more than 800 people seeking to get out of Afghanistan — a workload that grew in part because of the number of veterans working for him, including two retired colonels plus a Gold Star wife whose husband was killed in Afghanistan, who still have connections overseas. They are having some success, but more often than not, they are hearing from people who can't get through Taliban-controlled checkpoints, he said.

“When you're working 18 hours a day or so for a week and people are not getting through and you hear about people dying, yeah, it's emotional," said Bacon, who served in Iraq. “These guys are on the edge of their nerves."

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas and the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that many lawmakers are forwarding cases his way. “I get texts every night, every hour, every half hour,” McCaul said.

The effort is personal for those members of Congress who served in the national security apparatus in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prior to joining Congress, Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. had provided strategic advice to Gen. David Petraeus, the former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. He said his office has received more than 6,000 evacuation cases in just more than a week.

“This is about the expectation of what the American handshake means to those that were willing to put their lives at risk to help us and our service members and our diplomats on the ground,” Kim said.

In North Carolina which is home to Fort Bragg, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has been working with veterans from the 82nd Airborne to help people he said they consider “brothers and sisters” in arms, having worked alongside the U.S. troops for years.

“They’ve seen their families grow up, they spent time on the battlefield, they saw people die there,” Tillis said.

Tillis pushed back against those critics, particularly in his own Republican Party, who warn against welcoming the foreigners out of fears they could be terrorists themselves. “You probably ought to get to know them, maybe get to know their story and welcome them to this country,” he said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for saving American lives.”

On Thursday, he said his office has a list of 1,000 people in Afghanistan he’s trying to help evacuate — and he’s just one senator out of 100.

“Focus on the math,” he said. ”That’s one office, and it’s growing every single day... It’s fairly easy to see how the number gets up in the tens of thousands.”

For all the horror stories lawmakers are hearing about people being turned away or having their papers ripped, they are getting word of some successes. Bacon said his team helped arrange for the rescue of an American family by helicopter, plus the evacuation of an Afghan general and his family.

“Our folks can know that, for the rest of their lives, they made a lifetime impact on a family," Bacon said. “They can cherish that until the day they die."

Swalwell beamed at the photo of one little smiling Afghan girl who made it out safely. “That's what keeps us going," he said.

“It's like one photo of joy for hundreds of stories that are painful and may not have a happy ending."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban success in Afghanistan seen as boost for extremists

    A few days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a convoy of militants drove through the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria in cars bearing the group’s white-and-black flags, honking horns and firing their guns in the air. The celebrations by an al-Qaida affiliate in a remote corner of war-torn Syria were an expression of the triumph felt by radical Islamic groups from the Gaza Strip to Pakistan and West Africa who see America’s violence-marred exit from Afghanistan an opportunity to reassert their presence. For such groups, the chaotic U.S. departure following the collapse of security forces it had trained for two decades is a gift, underlining their message that Washington eventually abandons its allies, and that defeating powerful armies is possible with enough patience.

  • Kenyans stranded overnight in Mombasa Road traffic jam in Nairobi

    Nairobi is notorious for its traffic jams but this was the worst many residents can remember.

  • House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

    The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday to social media companies, expanding the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee asked 15 companies to provide copies of any reviews, studies, reports or analysis about misinformation related to the 2020 election, foreign influence in the election, efforts to stop the election certification and “domestic violent extremists" associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the attack on the Capitol. The requested documents are being sought in what is expected to be a lengthy, partisan and rancorous investigation into how the mob was able to infiltrate the Capitol and disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, inflicting the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries.

  • Biden's child tax credit kept 3 million children out of poverty in just its first round of payments

    If Biden's child allowance program gets extended, the US could see a 40% annual drop in child poverty, according to The Urban Institute.

  • Congressman Who Flew to Kabul Demands Resignations in D.C.

    Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 servicemembers who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly resi

  • Politicians React to Afghanistan Attacks

    Politicians React to Afghanistan Attacks

  • Kenya's Deputy President Ruto campaigns for 'Hustler Nation'

    Deputy President William Ruto is portraying himself as the champion of the poor ahead of elections.

  • Rhodes Scholar heading to Oxford after DACA uncertainty

    The first “Dreamer” to be awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship is finally poised to attend the University of Oxford after years of uncertainty about whether the U.S. would allow him to return home as a DACA recipient. Federal immigration officials last week approved Jin Park’s application to travel to England in the coming weeks, according to his law firm WilmerHale in Boston. Park, whose family immigrated from South Korea when he was 7 years old, will be joined at Oxford by Santiago Potes, a Miami resident and 2020 graduate of Columbia University in New York who became the second American on DACA status to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship last November, according to the Rhodes Trust.

  • Sony's head of AI research wants to build robots that can win a Nobel Prize

    Dr. Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony Computer Science Laboratories seeks to launch the Nobel Turing Challenge and develop a AI smart enough to win itself a Nobel Prize by 2050.

  • Biden tells Israeli PM he'll try diplomacy first with Iran

    President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday that diplomacy was his first option, but he would consider other options if his effort to revive the Iran nuclear deal fails. Biden made the comments as the two sat down for their first face-to-face meeting since Bennett was sworn-in as prime minister in June. “We're putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us,” Biden said during an Oval Office meeting that was delayed by the suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan.

  • As UK airlift ends, Johnson vows to help more Afghans leave

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Friday to “shift heaven and earth” to bring more Afghans to the U.K. once Britain's airlift from Kabul airport ends in the coming hours, with hundreds of people eligible for evacuation left behind. Britain has evacuated almost 14,000 U.K. citizens and Afghans from Kabul in the two-week operation, but the final flights are departing on Friday. Hundreds of U.K. troops at the airport are due to leave in the next few days.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Army Deal to Support CH-47 Chinook Program

    The fact that more than 950 Chinooks of Boeing (BA) are currently in service in 20 countries shows the solid demand enjoyed by this helicopter.

  • Canadian federal minister who called Taliban 'our brothers' says it was 'a cultural reference'

    Canadian Minister of Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef called the Taliban "our brothers" in a message to the extremist group during a Wednesday press conference, later saying it was simply "a cultural reference."

  • U.S. says 105,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-Aug

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total number of evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to roughly 105,000 since Aug. 14, the White House said on Friday. Since the end of July, about 110,600 have been evacuated, the White House said. Evacuations have resumed after two blasts killed scores of people, including 13 U.S. service members, outside the gates of Kabul airport Thursday evening, with troops on alert https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 for more attacks.

  • EU says the plant that produced 1.63 million Moderna doses Japan halted the use of because of possible contamination can keep producing vaccines

    Japan stopped the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses after its health ministry reported foreign substances in some unopened vaccine vials.

  • Boeing (BA) Down 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Boeing (BA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • Stop talking about impeachment and bring US troops home from Afghanistan, Sen. Graham

    A person turning 18 today was born about two years after the war in Afghanistan started. Times have changed, the Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Trump Mocked For Repeatedly Botching Name Of ISIS Offshoot In Fox News Ramble

    The former president also claimed he'd “knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate."

  • Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

    Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse